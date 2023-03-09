David Hogg took time out of his busy day being … we don’t know what … to explain what he thinks ‘woke’ means and yes, it’s as funny as you’d expect. Granted, the little activist that couldn’t didn’t mean to be funny, clearly he’s trying to be super deep, super meaningful, and super WOKE himself.

Take a gander:

Woke is choosing reality over conspiracy, hope over fear, courage over cowardice and empathy over cruelty for a better future. Woke is about addressing past injustices of our country- not because it's easy but because it is hard and necessary to create a more perfect union. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) March 8, 2023

You’re probably making the same face we are – you know, the face you make when you’re driving along and you see some insane person driving alone in their car with the windows rolled up and they’re not only wearing a mask but have several masks hanging from their rearview mirror.

Yup, that face.

Then he decided to go after DeSantis in the same thread.

DeSantis wants to run from the past because he believes that addressing past makes us weak. I disagree. Though we are not responsible for many of the injustices we have today. We do have a responsibility to address them for the freedom of all Americans. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) March 8, 2023

DeSantis doesn’t want grifters taking advantage of the past to milk innocent people of money today. He doesn’t want children to believe their skin color automatically makes them a villain or oppressed. He doesn’t want teachers talking to children about sex or gender.

This isn’t difficult.

Hogg continued:

Woke is waking up to the possibilities America has by focusing on addressing our past for and working together as Americans for better, free future for all. Woke is about rejecting the slander of those like DeSantis who say this is the best we can do. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) March 8, 2023

DeSantis didn’t say that but whatever, Hogg.

Woke is a conversation about what we can do as Americans to address the injustice that impacts all of us differently but must be addressed to further the idea of liberty of justice for all and making sure it means ALL. — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) March 8, 2023

Starting to think he lifted this from a pamphlet called, ‘Woke Talking Points for Dummies.’

Floridian swing voters dont know what DeSantis means by "woke" Florida dems need use this as an opportunity to define what woeness means.

https://t.co/Iq7BTMzmEH — David Hogg ☮️ (@davidhogg111) March 8, 2023

They’re terrified of DeSantis.

It’s awesome, right?

Woke is to be perpetually oppressed in search of imaginary oppressors; to eschew justice in favor of unearned entitlement. Woke is the vilification of meritocracy by those who have no merit; of accomplishment by those who have accomplished nothing. — Locke Wiggin BS,MS,PhD,ScD (@Locke_Wiggins) March 8, 2023

There ya’ go.

Sadly, for too many among the "woke," their "solution" to past injustices is to create new injustices, but with a puritanical zeal. — Soquel by the Creek (@SoquelCreek) March 8, 2023

Woke is advocating for the abrogation of civil liberties. — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) March 9, 2023

Woke is about lazy people using lazy talking points to score lazy virtue-signal clicks and taps.

Name one thing more annoying than a lecture-y 18 year old… you can’t. — Storm (@stormrobinson) March 9, 2023

Nope.

Woke is the fabrication of a crisis or injustice so one can express faux outrage in an effort to inflate one’s imagined self importance. — The Armed Squid™ 🔫🦑 (@TheArmedSquid) March 9, 2023

You have a lot to learn youngun’ Harvard is failing — DOOOD Ranks (@TomGreer8) March 9, 2023

Hard as it is to believe, Harvard has made you even dumber. — JWF (@JammieWF) March 9, 2023

NOT a great selling point for the oldest institution of learning in the country.

Not. At. All.

***

