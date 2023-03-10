Tell us you really don’t understand the point of concealed carry without telling us you really don’t understand the point of concealed carry.

This anti-gun ad is NOT saying what they think it’s saying – imagine placing such a ridiculous ad in the paper and then bragging about it.

Did they really think they’d change anyone’s mind?

Can you tell who is legally able to carry a gun and who isn’t? The answer: You can't until it’s already too late. We placed this full page ad in the Miami-Herald to show just how dangerous and negligent Governor DeSantis’s permitless carry bill is. #flleg pic.twitter.com/xEurGl96z2 — Giffords (@GiffordsCourage) March 9, 2023

Ummm … that’s the point.

When you don’t know if someone might be armed you are fare less likely to eff around and find out.

So you want to disarm the good guy and leave only the bad guy with the weapon? You know how stupid you look? https://t.co/hXn3EZqlz0 — Stocking Mill Coffee (@smcroasters) March 10, 2023

No, but plenty of people were willing to tell them.

If dude in blue is too dangerous to be on the streets comingling with society, why did they let him out of jail in the first place?

Also, why would you want to make it more difficult for me to protect myself against him, since he obviously doesn't follow your laws any way? — Some Welder 🇺🇸 (@SomeWelder) March 10, 2023

If he bought the pistol illegally, why would a required license make him not carry it illegally too? — Silence Dogood (@lordthx1139) March 10, 2023

You understand the stupidity of this argument, right? Even with CCWs required, the same exact question would exist. — Frank (@richardrahl1086) March 10, 2023

Yes because criminals don’t carry guns illegally now — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) March 10, 2023

HA HA HA HA HA

Do violent criminals really care if they can or can't, they will be doing it anyway. Your whole line of logic is BS. You are just restricting those legal, lawful citizens from carrying. — White Wolf (@rubikees) March 10, 2023

First off, you're making our point for us genius Secondly you're a liar. The "man in blue" is a felon which means he is a prohibited person… no law is going to make it permissive for him to "buy a gun at a bar and carry it in public" Good luck tilting at windmills Don Quixote — Hank Venture (@HankVenture5) March 10, 2023

The man in blue is already carrying illegally since he's a felon, you think he's going to comply with a permit requirement? Lol, get rekd. — Veterans for Liberty (@Vets4AP) March 10, 2023

The felon couldn’t legally purchase a gun anyway, so I doubt he’d worry about having a permit. pic.twitter.com/uopHdmCkau — Scott Young 🐊 (@Scott_C_Young) March 9, 2023

But … but … DeSantis! Guns! REE!

