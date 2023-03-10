Tell us you really don’t understand the point of concealed carry without telling us you really don’t understand the point of concealed carry.

This anti-gun ad is NOT saying what they think it’s saying – imagine placing such a ridiculous ad in the paper and then bragging about it.

Did they really think they’d change anyone’s mind?

Ummm … that’s the point.

When you don’t know if someone might be armed you are fare less likely to eff around and find out.

No, but plenty of people were willing to tell them.

HA HA HA HA HA

But … but … DeSantis! Guns! REE!

