Looks like Eric Swalwell sent a mass DM out last week bragging about how he is fighting EVIL MAGA and needs people’s help since mean ol’ Tucker Carlson has access to the J6 Footage. You’d think his social media team would be smarter than this … kidding.

He probably hired them so, no, they’re not smarter than this.

All we can really say here is Eric, dude, be careful who you’re begging for retweets and probably money.

I just got this DM from Fang Fang’s ex-boyfriend asking me to retweet him What pic.twitter.com/5lSiq9wDTw — DC_Draino (@DC_Draino) March 7, 2023

Funny, he looks nothing like Fang Fang.

Ahem.

He’s a total douchebag — Ashley (@ashleykaycromer) March 8, 2023

Accurate.

I CANNOT 😆😆😆😆😆😆 — 🌵🪐🌱Oh, ya know 🌱🪐🌵 (@iseekthetroof) March 7, 2023

He forgot to insert a fart noise at the end of the message — Lacilou (@Laci30152376) March 7, 2023

It does appear he left off his famous ‘calling card.’

Does he want dollars or Yen? — Christian Rogers (@ChristianRog1) March 7, 2023

We see what he did there.

I'm kinda new here, but you do show up as following him. It is good to keep your eye on the opposition, but my guess is that his request went out to all his followers. — Jim DeVries (@JimDeVries62) March 8, 2023

Awww, well that explains it – and that’s what we figured.

It’s still pretty damn funny though.

Lmaoooo — Evan Kilgore 🇺🇸 (@EvanAKilgore) March 7, 2023

See?

Fartwell ripped another — JBL 🇺🇸 (@DrPepper_1776) March 7, 2023

We see what he did there as well.

Heh.

Fart jokes about Eric Swalwell will NEVER get old.

***

