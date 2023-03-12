Man oh man, the Silicon Valley Bank situation is NOT good you guys. Now, if we’re being fair we have to admit we can’t even begin to explain the financial implications of all of this BUT we know it’s not good. Especially when Eric ‘True-Love-Always-Fang-Fang’ Swalwell is freaking out about making sure taxpayers get stuck bailing them out.

Yay, Democrats.

What could have gone so wrong?

Hrm.

Seems Comfortably Smug may have figured it out:

Who the hell was in charge of risk management at SVB and what the hell were they focused on??? Oh pic.twitter.com/xdkzjqRPmc — Comfortably Smug (@ComfortablySmug) March 11, 2023

Smug is definitely onto something here.

When the head of risk management is more focused on woke nonsense than you know, managing risk? Yeah, not good.

But hey, good for them checking all of those identity boxes and stuff!

Hahahahahahahahaha — June (@junebotprolly) March 11, 2023

They were focused on getting out before it all went bad. https://t.co/7JFTrQvct0 — Markets-like people-should be free-TQN-👑 (@TechQn) March 11, 2023

Gosh, if only someone could have seen that hiring activists instead of the most qualified person would have consequences. I'm shocked. 🤯 — Syzmon Thomas (@ThomasSzymon) March 11, 2023

Crazy, right?

Imagine if a president picked his vice president in a similar manner.

Oh, wait.

Why is that the least surprising revelation about this sudden collapse? — Cruadin (@cruadin) March 11, 2023

This DEI philosophy is literally bankrupt. — Polkabecky (@polkabecky) March 11, 2023

And is literally destroying companies.

Forget being woke, they’ve got to WAKE UP.

***

