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Let's Flash Back to Socialist Sensation Bernie Sanders Explaining How He Was Able to Afford 3 Homes

Doug P. | 11:01 AM on June 13, 2026
AngieArtist

Socialist Sen. Bernie Sanders, author of "It's OK to Be Angry About Capitalism" and other books, is unleashing a fresh round of fury about the SpaceX IPO which made Elon Musk the world's first trillionaire. Just think how much better off humanity would be if that wealth was instead in the hands of Sanders, AOC and all the rest: 

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What's the correct and responsible way to prosper, according to Bernie's example?

A flashback to Sanders answering a question about being a socialist who owns three homes helps explain that the right way to accumulate wealth is by selling books slamming capitalism. This is just special: 

As we've seen repeatedly over the years, there can be a lot of money in anti-capitalism! 

Those remarks from Sanders were from 2020 and the vacation house Bernie called a "summer camp" in the interview cost nearly $600,000, according to a People Magazine article at the time. "Socialism for thee, capitalism for me." 

*****

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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