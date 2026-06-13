Gavin Newsom Decides Having Zero Self-Awareness and Making Up a 2,000-Year-Old Quote Will Help Shame Musk

As you know, Elon Musk is now the world's first trillionaire, which translates to roughly 2.5 percent of the U.S. national debt. For many Democrats, that's a real cause for alarm (Musk's worth, not the debt).

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Breaking News: Elon Musk became the world’s first trillionaire as SpaceX shares soared above $150 on its first day of trading. https://t.co/bq5ARi7rgB — The New York Times (@nytimes) June 12, 2026

According to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the real unsustainable thing isn't the country's debt, but people like Elon Musk. Also, who's up for some history Newsom attributes to a Greek-Roman philosopher?

This is not sustainable.



Plutarch warned us 2,000 years ago that the imbalance between rich and poor is the oldest and most fatal ailment of all republics.



We have got to democratize our economy so that it works for all. https://t.co/6APdjhw4NU — Governor Gavin Newsom (@CAgovernor) June 12, 2026

You know you're a leftist Democrat when you can look at a $40 trillion national debt and then at Elon Musk's wealth from running companies and think that the latter is the one that's not sustainable.

But as we know, some super rich people are far more acceptable than others:

Yea, you really hate rich people pic.twitter.com/kaOxIhEcRA — Ryan James Girdusky (@RyanGirdusky) June 12, 2026

Gavin Newsom paid 7% over asking on a $9 million home and moved his family well away from the homelessness and skyrocketing crime he created in California.



He is the exact imbalance he claims to be saving you from. https://t.co/l2CYuLAXuV pic.twitter.com/aHQFhGe1XB — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) June 12, 2026

Also it appears that Newsom is trying out to star in an episode of Drunk History.

Plutarch never said this, Newsom is sourcing his quotes from boomerslop Facebook memes made by ResistLib weirdos I assume https://t.co/HIecRtyINj — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) June 13, 2026

Please don’t pretend you’ve ever actually read Plutarch.



Because you just made it obvious that you haven’t. — Grateful Calvin (@shoveitjack) June 13, 2026

He never actually said that. — Charles C. W. Cooke (@charlescwcooke) June 13, 2026

Hey, when has Newsom ever just made up stuff? Well, actually, quite often.

What are the odds that if Gavin made a trillion dollars he'd give it all away for a middle class life? 🙄 https://t.co/155yogYx08 — Kira (@Kiradavis) June 12, 2026

The Democrat anger about Elon Musk is to a large degree not about their supposed quest for economic equity, but what we're seeing is a rather heavy dose of jealousy on display.

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Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and insanity (looking at you, Gavin).

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