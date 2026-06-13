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Gavin Newsom Decides Having Zero Self-Awareness and Making Up a 2,000-Year-Old Quote Will Help Shame Musk

Doug P. | 12:57 PM on June 13, 2026
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As you know, Elon Musk is now the world's first trillionaire, which translates to roughly 2.5 percent of the U.S. national debt. For many Democrats, that's a real cause for alarm (Musk's worth, not the debt). 

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According to California Gov. Gavin Newsom, the real unsustainable thing isn't the country's debt, but people like Elon Musk. Also, who's up for some history Newsom attributes to a Greek-Roman philosopher?

You know you're a leftist Democrat when you can look at a $40 trillion national debt and then at Elon Musk's wealth from running companies and think that the latter is the one that's not sustainable.

But as we know, some super rich people are far more acceptable than others: 

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Also it appears that Newsom is trying out to star in an episode of Drunk History. 

Hey, when has Newsom ever just made up stuff? Well, actually, quite often. 

The Democrat anger about Elon Musk is to a large degree not about their supposed quest for economic equity, but what we're seeing is a rather heavy dose of jealousy on display. 

*****

Editor's Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic lunacy and insanity (looking at you, Gavin). 

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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