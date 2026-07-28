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Texas Rep. Files American Dream and Promise Act to Extend TPS Protections for Haitians (Again)

Brett T. | 6:00 PM on July 28, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, attorney Joyce Vance was among those mourning the termination of Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 people, most of them Haitians, for whom TPS was initially granted in January 2013 by President Barack Obama for a period of 18 months. Vance was concerned that the mass deportation of Haitians who'd overstayed their welcome by 16 years would hurt elderly and disabled Americans

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We missed this yesterday, but Texas Rep. Sylvia Garcia made a last-ditch effort to maintain TPS by filing a discharge petition for the American Dream and Promise Act. "TPS holders should not live in constant threat of losing their protections," she posted. On the contrary, TPS holders should live in constant threat of losing their temporary protections. They should be prepared for TPS to end when it's scheduled, and not grow to rely on continual extensions through changing administrations.

The post continues:

… live in constant threat of losing their protections.

In less than four days, @HouseDemocrats secured 210 signatures, including two Republicans, we just need eight more Members of Congress to force a vote. TPS holders, you are not alone, we are with you!

So, another extension.

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That's exactly what she's saying, and she's 100 percent wrong. Even Haitians know what the word "temporary" means, or what it's supposed to mean, even if congresswomen do not.

***

Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people. 

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