Texas Rep. Files American Dream and Promise Act to Extend TPS Protections for Haitians (Again)

As Twitchy reported on Tuesday, attorney Joyce Vance was among those mourning the termination of Temporary Protected Status for 350,000 people, most of them Haitians, for whom TPS was initially granted in January 2013 by President Barack Obama for a period of 18 months. Vance was concerned that the mass deportation of Haitians who'd overstayed their welcome by 16 years would hurt elderly and disabled Americans.

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We missed this yesterday, but Texas Rep. Sylvia Garcia made a last-ditch effort to maintain TPS by filing a discharge petition for the American Dream and Promise Act. "TPS holders should not live in constant threat of losing their protections," she posted. On the contrary, TPS holders should live in constant threat of losing their temporary protections. They should be prepared for TPS to end when it's scheduled, and not grow to rely on continual extensions through changing administrations.

Today, TPS protections for Haitians come to an end, putting them at risk for deportation from ICE.



That is why I filed a discharge petition for the American Dream and Promise Act, to extend protections for TPS holders from Haiti and 16 other countries. TPS holders should not… — Rep. Sylvia Garcia (@RepSylviaGarcia) July 27, 2026

The post continues:

… live in constant threat of losing their protections. In less than four days, @HouseDemocrats secured 210 signatures, including two Republicans, we just need eight more Members of Congress to force a vote. TPS holders, you are not alone, we are with you!

So, another extension.

TEMPORARY.



Sixteen years is PLENTY of time to get legal.



Bye.



Good riddance. — Me (@Keefer1958) July 27, 2026

They can eliminate that risk by leaving as they are legally required to. — Frank フランク (@richardrahl1086) July 27, 2026

Remember, way back when, it was back when the nice American people, offered to help, TEMPORARILY!!! What the fuck do you not understand about temporary? We did it! We did good! We are Americans! Now, we are done and ready to move to who needs help, next! Fuck off. — Michael Cook (@MichaelAndrewCo) July 27, 2026

What part of the word TEMPORARY do you not understand? — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) July 27, 2026

Hey Syl, Conan and a bunch of other celebrities assured us Haiti is beautiful. Why can’t you let these people go home to their beautiful country? — Parrish Dunnaway (@ParrishDunnaway) July 27, 2026

They should not be at risk for deportation!

They should already be on a plane, fitted for a parachute, so we don't have to waste time landing. — B30 (@B30_603) July 27, 2026

Time to go back to their home. pic.twitter.com/RxsdccmTr2 — Maximus Covino (@r_covino) July 27, 2026

This is all Obama’s doing and fault. Once again the Democrats refused to follow the law. Now that the law is being correctly followed the Democrats cry about it. The damage to the country and to the Haitians is undeniable. Now they all go home. — Mark davis (@panther008350) July 27, 2026

We're with ICE as they're removing the temporary guests who decided to become squatters. — Ultra MEGA MAGA Boss Lady (@AmericanGal2021) July 27, 2026

No, no and no. Anyone who votes for this deserves to lose their next election. Ae the people are tired of your open door hodge podge bullshit. — PenetantZynner (@PenetantZynner) July 28, 2026

Haitian Temporary Protected Status (TPS) has been formally extended or redesignated at least 8 times by the U.S. government since it was first instituted in January 2010 following the devastating magnitude 7.0 earthquake. — Jack Tripper (@Jackuptripper) July 28, 2026

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It's not a constant threat it is reality. They are going home and you are welcome to go with them but I am done supporting them. They need to rebuild their own country. — Jerry (@mtjoymadman) July 28, 2026

"TPS holders, you are not alone, we are with you!" We who? Because it damn sure isn't the American people. Will you be leaving with them? Pack your bags, Sylvia. Get in touch with whoever "we" is and give them a heads up. They're all leaving. Got it? Tough shlt if you don't. 🇺🇸 — Oustie (@oustiethemal) July 27, 2026

You're saying TPS holders should not live in constant threat of their protection being temporary? — Thomas A Locker (@1983Level3) July 28, 2026

That's exactly what she's saying, and she's 100 percent wrong. Even Haitians know what the word "temporary" means, or what it's supposed to mean, even if congresswomen do not.

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Editor’s Note: We voted for mass deportations, not mass amnesty. Help us continue to fight back against those trying to go against the will of the American people.

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