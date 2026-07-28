NYT Shocked: ICE Enforces Visa Laws at Airports—Foreigners With Expired Papers Actually De...
Berlin’s Queer Commissioner Says Far-Right Will Seize on Muslim Pride Attack to Demonize...
Texas Rep. Files American Dream and Promise Act to Extend TPS Protections for...
Inside the U.S. Capitol: The Christian Heritage Hidden in Plain Sight
Joe Biden's Ghostwriter Erased the Tapes After He Heard About Robert Hur's Investigation
AARP's John Hishta Reveals the Polling Data That Could Decide the Midterm Elections
CNN’s Kaitlan Collins: ‘It’s Not About Me’ As She Rushes to Jon Stewart’s...
Fauci Complained That HHS Didn’t Let Him Do a CNN Interview ‘Out of...
WI Gov Hopeful Francesca Hong Called to Abolish Senate, Defund Cops & Kill...
Sign on the Fraughted Line: Chicago AWFLs Affix ‘Violence Is Illegal’ Notices on...
VIP
Lefty Celebrities Can't Understand the Irony of How They Look When They Call...
Biden Confesses Obama Hated Him on Declassified Tape As Democrat 'Shadow Government' Colla...
9/11 Families to Mamdani: Stay Away — Your Best Pal Hasan Piker Still...
Fauci Knew His Dissenters Were Honest—So of Course He Had YouTube Nuke DeSantis’...

'If I Had to Ramble for 8 Hours': Adam Hamawy Excuses Hasan Piker’s ‘America Deserved 9/11’ Comments

justmindy
justmindy | 6:30 PM on July 28, 2026
Photo via X/@HamawyForNJ

Adam Hamawy is running for Congress in New Jersey. He will likely win. He will be joining the rest of the Hamas Caucus in the Democrat Party. 

Hamawy was boosted by the world's worst nepo-nephew, Twitch streamer and all around terrible human being, Hasan Piker.

Advertisement

So, it was a fair question when Hamawy was asked about Hasan Piker's contention America deserved 9/11. Here is what Hamawy had to say:

Um, plenty of people talk a whole lot and never claim America deserved 9/11. That's not an oopsie.

To be fair, that's not a thing normal people say. 

Also, to clarify the part about Hamawy digging people out of the rubble on 9/11: that’s a bit of a stretch. He was a resident at a hospital nearby and treated patients. They asked him to come to a makeshift hospital near the site to help with medical needs, then asked him to assist with a surgery so a person could be removed from the rubble. The first responders got the victim out before he had to do any surgery, so that’s the full extent of the “digging.” Take that for what you will. Oh, and he said he went home at 4 AM that evening with dust and rubble on him.

Recommended

NYT Shocked: ICE Enforces Visa Laws at Airports—Foreigners With Expired Papers Actually Detained
justmindy
Advertisement

So no digging—he just worked at a New York hospital treating patients.

While a nation is grateful for his doctoring on 9/11, this whole Blind Sheik bestie boo situation is very troublesome.

He won't say that because he doesn't believe that. 

Advertisement

They shouldn't be in America.

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS ADAM SCHIFF CONGRESS DEMOCRAT PARTY TERRORISM

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

NYT Shocked: ICE Enforces Visa Laws at Airports—Foreigners With Expired Papers Actually Detained
justmindy
Berlin’s Queer Commissioner Says Far-Right Will Seize on Muslim Pride Attack to Demonize Foreigners
Brett T.
Joe Biden's Ghostwriter Erased the Tapes After He Heard About Robert Hur's Investigation
Brett T.
Texas Rep. Files American Dream and Promise Act to Extend TPS Protections for Haitians (Again)
Brett T.
'Deported US Citizen' Hysteria Dies Screaming: Dude Had Forged Papers and Admitted Sneaking In US
justmindy
Sign on the Fraughted Line: Chicago AWFLs Affix ‘Violence Is Illegal’ Notices on Buses and Trains
Warren Squire

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

NYT Shocked: ICE Enforces Visa Laws at Airports—Foreigners With Expired Papers Actually Detained justmindy
Advertisement