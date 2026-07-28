'If I Had to Ramble for 8 Hours': Adam Hamawy Excuses Hasan Piker’s ‘America Deserved 9/11’ Comments

Adam Hamawy is running for Congress in New Jersey. He will likely win. He will be joining the rest of the Hamas Caucus in the Democrat Party.

Hamawy was boosted by the world's worst nepo-nephew, Twitch streamer and all around terrible human being, Hasan Piker.

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New Jersey Democrat Adam Hamawy — running for Congress — tells Hasan Piker he wants to take apart and defund the military, abolish ICE, and dismantle DHS. pic.twitter.com/fDwG3YerHD — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) April 20, 2026

So, it was a fair question when Hamawy was asked about Hasan Piker's contention America deserved 9/11. Here is what Hamawy had to say:

Adam Hamawy makes excuses for Hasan Piker's "America deserved 9/11" comments:



"If I had to ramble for eight hours, I don't know what would come out of my mouth."



"I think we have to put it all in perspective." https://t.co/zTZvEHuryf pic.twitter.com/qlPRdA96Aa — Breitbart News (@BreitbartNews) July 27, 2026

Um, plenty of people talk a whole lot and never claim America deserved 9/11. That's not an oopsie.

If I had to ramble for eight hours, I am extremely confident that "America deserved 9/11" would still not come out of my mouth. https://t.co/VzvEhRqDj6 — Jesse Arm (@Jesse_Leg) July 28, 2026

To be fair, that's not a thing normal people say.

Also, to clarify the part about Hamawy digging people out of the rubble on 9/11: that’s a bit of a stretch. He was a resident at a hospital nearby and treated patients. They asked him to come to a makeshift hospital near the site to help with medical needs, then asked him to assist with a surgery so a person could be removed from the rubble. The first responders got the victim out before he had to do any surgery, so that’s the full extent of the “digging.” Take that for what you will. Oh, and he said he went home at 4 AM that evening with dust and rubble on him.

So no digging—he just worked at a New York hospital treating patients.

It is not being talked about enough that Adam Hamawy is going to Congress this fall. This very well could be the most dangerous and traitorous politician in America.



He was a close confidant of The Blind Sheik, the man who was convicted of plotting the original World Trade… https://t.co/GApHDii6t7 — Lee Kuan Yimby (@LeeKuanYimby) July 28, 2026

While a nation is grateful for his doctoring on 9/11, this whole Blind Sheik bestie boo situation is very troublesome.

Here's some perspective, Dr. Hamawy. You are seeking to represent Cranbury, the town that mourned the loss of one of their own residents, Todd Beamer, who was killed aboard Flight 93 on September 11, 2001. It's OK to say Cranbury did not deserve this. https://t.co/9cd2U5SQas — Micah Rasmussen (@MicahJRasmussen) July 28, 2026

He won't say that because he doesn't believe that.

REMINDER: Adam Hamawy testified on behalf of the mastermind of the 1993 World Trade Center terror attack bombing. https://t.co/X3UwI4ZAEy pic.twitter.com/FJftzIupuP — Steve Guest (@SteveGuest) July 28, 2026

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I could ramble for 1,000 hours and nothing close to “America deserved 9/11” would cross my mind, let alone come out of my mouth.



Hasan Piker apologists are dangerous and unfit for any public office. https://t.co/T0p1aDReVr — Kristen Cianci (@kristencianci) July 28, 2026

They shouldn't be in America.

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