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Berlin’s Queer Commissioner Says Far-Right Will Seize on Muslim Pride Attack to Demonize Foreigners

Brett T. | 7:00 PM on July 28, 2026
AP Photo/Ebrahim Noroozi

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, Abdul Ballout, a known Islamist threat in Germany, rammed a van into a Pride event in Berlin, killing one and injuring 29. After a 24-hour manhunt, police cornered Ballout, who charged at them with a knife. He was shot and killed. Ballout was a German citizen of Lebanese descent and had a history of extremism, including prior attempts to join the Islamic State.

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We didn't know that Berlin had a Queer Commissioner, but Democracy Now tracked him down for an interview, and he kicked this off by saying that, of course, the far-right was looking for something like this to happen so they could use it as an excuse to blame foreigners. It seems to us the Muslim terrorist was looking for something like this to happen.

Berlin's Queer Commissioner is trying to have it both ways, siding with both the LGBTQ community and the Muslim migrants entering the country.

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We wondered that, too.

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That's Alternative for Deutschland, the "far-right" political party that opposes mass unvetted immigration.

Even after this attack, never forget that the real enemy is the "far-right."

***

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DOMESTIC TERRORISM GERMANY ISLAMIC TERRORISM TERRORISM LGBTQ+

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