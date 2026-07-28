Berlin’s Queer Commissioner Says Far-Right Will Seize on Muslim Pride Attack to Demonize Foreigners

As Twitchy reported over the weekend, Abdul Ballout, a known Islamist threat in Germany, rammed a van into a Pride event in Berlin, killing one and injuring 29. After a 24-hour manhunt, police cornered Ballout, who charged at them with a knife. He was shot and killed. Ballout was a German citizen of Lebanese descent and had a history of extremism, including prior attempts to join the Islamic State.

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We didn't know that Berlin had a Queer Commissioner, but Democracy Now tracked him down for an interview, and he kicked this off by saying that, of course, the far-right was looking for something like this to happen so they could use it as an excuse to blame foreigners. It seems to us the Muslim terrorist was looking for something like this to happen.

Berlin's Queer Commissioner:



The real issue is the far-right, even if they do not mow us down pic.twitter.com/AFvTkoAhAU — End Wokeness (@EndWokeness) July 28, 2026

Berlin's Queer Commissioner is trying to have it both ways, siding with both the LGBTQ community and the Muslim migrants entering the country.

Really? I think maybe Germany has been taken over by Islamic radicals or even, just regular Islamists. They all hate you, you know. https://t.co/7DT94IW23B — Deb Brunsberg (@DebBrunsberg) July 28, 2026

By "queerphobia" he means reasonable dissent to public policy that sterilizes gay youth, shatters women's spaces and sports, and objects to violent trans activism. That IS the real problem for their agenda because their rationalizations don't bear up under the slightest scrutiny. — Dame Nemo (@Dame_Nemo) July 28, 2026

Well with logic like this, what can go wrong. These people are completely insane. — Thomad 🇺🇸 (@FaithfulThomad) July 28, 2026

They cannot admit the truth, because it would collapse the entire left-Islamist narrative. — anna (@ambulanta_bella) July 28, 2026

Insanity.

Gays being killed by Muslim terrorists and this asshat claims the real problem is the native people who want to deport the Muslim terrorists. — Trans Nepo Baby (@SharkeyAli94062) July 28, 2026

When an actual homophobic Muslim kills one of them they blame the white conservative Christians who did nothing to them.

Upside down world we live in. — Informerhub (@Informerhub) July 28, 2026

These people are lost. They only know their mental enemy, not the one they see running their people over. — Order of the Blue Mist (@Tal0sm3n) July 28, 2026

Someone actually gets a government salary to be a "Queer Commissioner" — Colonel, USAF, Retired, PsyD (@TopFighterPilot) July 28, 2026

We wondered that, too.

They fundamentally refuse to admit the problem is the radical Muslims trying to kill them — Etonewowo (@etonewowo) July 28, 2026

Absolute lemming mentality. Unbelievable. — Cut to the Chase (@CuttotheChase24) July 28, 2026

The “far right” wants to not have people like that attacker in your country… and they are the problem??



They’re literally trying to protect you. — Evin Adjacent (@adjacent_q) July 28, 2026

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Meanwhile, AfD is led by a gay woman. 🥴 — Mark Alias (@realMarkAlias) July 28, 2026

That's Alternative for Deutschland, the "far-right" political party that opposes mass unvetted immigration.

Western society was the global forerunner giving the LGBTQ+ crowd all the freedoms, rights and festivals of any other group and more. No thanks needed, we just want to live our own lives. And then you still support cultures that hate you, whilst blaming your own. Unbelievable. — Roger Bijk (@rogerbijk) July 28, 2026

Even after this attack, never forget that the real enemy is the "far-right."

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