TMZ’s Harvey Levin Calls Fauci Attacks ‘Heartbreaking,’ McCarthy-Like

As we've reported recently, entertainment site TMZ has been getting more and more involved in political issues, such as ICE. The outlet seemed particularly fascinated with Spencer Pratt's run for mayor of Los Angeles, doing what it could to stir up scandals around the candidate (and seeing its efforts backfire in a big way).

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We're seeing a lot of Democrats coming out of the woodwork today to defend Anthony Fauci, who pleaded the Fifth 111 times at a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Wednesday. But we were honestly surprised to see TMZ's Harvey Levin come out so strongly to defend Fauci, whose diary provides damning evidence that he lied in previous testimony. Levin called the hearing "heartbreaking" and compared it to the Joseph McCarthy hearings in a video he shot and posted to TMZ.

🚨🎥 TMZ's Harvey Levin calls the attacks on Dr. Anthony Fauci "one of the most heartbreaking things" he’s witnessed in government, comparing the push to jail him to the fear and persecution of the McCarthy era. pic.twitter.com/NavLyfEC4S — TMZ (@TMZ) July 29, 2026

McCarthy was right. So is Rand Paul. He's got the receipts.

To be expected from a newsroom that cheered when Charlie Kirk was murdered. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) July 29, 2026

Are you drunk? — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) July 29, 2026

Breaking: Harvey can eat the big one. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 29, 2026

Seriously you’re delusional — Jamie Simon (@JamieSimon) July 29, 2026

Harvey needs to look at Fauci’s entire career and wake up. — I Meme Therefore I Am 🇺🇸 (@ImMeme0) July 29, 2026

So you didn’t read Fauci’s diary & all the shady facts coming out? How many dinners were you at with Fauci while we were locked down? — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) July 29, 2026

just in case anyone was considering taking Harey Levin seriously ever again — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) July 29, 2026

WTF is wrong with you?



That little elf man harmed our kids. He destroyed businesses. He wrecked the country. And he lied repeatedly about it, under oath.



What right did he even have to do that?



He is a despicable criminal POS, and he deserves everything that's coming his way. — Erich Hartmann (@erichhartmann) July 29, 2026

TMZ is used to covering celebrities, and as Fauci noted in his diary on his government computer, “It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable person in the world.” TMZ is very protective of its relationship with celebrities.

We have an actual successor to Mengele and people are crying about a threat to put him in jail. — Dr Strangetweet or How I Learned to Love the RT (@lone_rides) July 29, 2026

There are not enough 5-gallon buckets on the entire planet to hold all of the COVID infested goat dicks Harvey Levin can eat. — theRoddick (@OriginalRoddick) July 29, 2026

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What Fauci did to my children is one of the most heartbreaking things I’ve witnessed — Jim Muessig (@JimMuessig) July 29, 2026

You're an idiot Harvey, not a journalist.



Look what the man did during the AIDS crisis...



Where there's smoke...



He wasn't just "wrong" on COVID, he was purposefully lying to Americans, which negatively affected millions.



He should be sent to The Hague. — BootlickerWatch (@BootlickWatch) July 29, 2026

Fauci will, no doubt, record your tongue bath in his diary entry for today. — Don Wolt (@tlowdon) July 29, 2026

Has Levin read any of the diary entries, or did he just go on camera completely ignorant? If he's heartbroken, he can go cry in front of his little Fauci shrine with the Fauci bobblehead and the Fauci prayer candles he has set up in his home.

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Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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