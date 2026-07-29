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TMZ’s Harvey Levin Calls Fauci Attacks ‘Heartbreaking,’ McCarthy-Like

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on July 29, 2026
TMZ

As we've reported recently, entertainment site TMZ has been getting more and more involved in political issues, such as ICE. The outlet seemed particularly fascinated with Spencer Pratt's run for mayor of Los Angeles, doing what it could to stir up scandals around the candidate (and seeing its efforts backfire in a big way).

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We're seeing a lot of Democrats coming out of the woodwork today to defend Anthony Fauci, who pleaded the Fifth 111 times at a Senate Homeland Security Committee hearing on Wednesday. But we were honestly surprised to see TMZ's Harvey Levin come out so strongly to defend Fauci, whose diary provides damning evidence that he lied in previous testimony. Levin called the hearing "heartbreaking" and compared it to the Joseph McCarthy hearings in a video he shot and posted to TMZ.

McCarthy was right. So is Rand Paul. He's got the receipts.

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TMZ is used to covering celebrities, and as Fauci noted in his diary on his government computer, “It is not hyperbole to say that today I am the most famous and talked about person in the country and one of the most recognizable person in the world.” TMZ is very protective of its relationship with celebrities.

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Has Levin read any of the diary entries, or did he just go on camera completely ignorant? If he's heartbroken, he can go cry in front of his little Fauci shrine with the Fauci bobblehead and the Fauci prayer candles he has set up in his home.

***

Editor’s Note: Hollywood, academia, and liberal elites are out of touch with the average American.

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