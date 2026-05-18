Ratio-Palooza! TMZ Gets ROASTED After Cooking Up ANOTHER 'Scandal' About Spencer Pratt

Among media outlets trying to catch Republican Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt in 'gotcha' moments after his house burned down last January in the Palisades fire, TMZ has been leading the way in press hackery.

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Pratt's campaign ad about living out of a trailer on the lot where his burned-down home once stood initially caused TMZ to point out that he's been staying in a hotel and not solely on the smoldering ruins of his former home. That was a huge backfire for TMZ. Worse yet, TMZ's online poll asking if Pratt's ad was misleading also quickly went up in flames.

Well, TMZ's now back for more.

Instead of digging deeper into exactly why Spencer Pratt doesn't have his Palisades home anymore, here's the latest attempted hit piece from the TMZers:

👀 EXCLUSIVE: Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag dine out amid alleged death threats. https://t.co/JndjxTXOkk pic.twitter.com/uqoV0viW73 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 18, 2026

Dining out amid alleged death threats even though their kitchen turned to ashes early last year? How dare they!

Why don't they have a kitchen to cook in TMZ? https://t.co/qh4W0TR9K0 — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 19, 2026

It's a total mystery. Well, actually, no it isn't.

Yeah, they should be having dinner at home. Oh wait, they can’t do that because Karen Bass burned it down and won’t let them rebuild. https://t.co/NWGtAlW6yO — Bad Hombre (@Badhombre) May 19, 2026

Right? Why can’t they cook in their own kitchen TMZ? — Trish "the Dish" (@TrishtheSkeptic) May 19, 2026

Why don't they have a kitchen to cook in TMZ?



TMZ: pic.twitter.com/70eZG4P2oF — Friend in the West (@friendinthewest) May 19, 2026

Wonder why they didn’t cook dinner at home in their kitchen — Enguerrand VII de Coucy (@ingelramdecoucy) May 19, 2026

Does TMZ think Pratt should just be roasting marshmallows over the ruin that was his former home and having that for dinner?

Is @TMZ upset that they're dining out? TMZ is angry that death threats haven't sent Pratt underground? Or are they implying the threats aren't real? It's one or the other. Both are despicable...but, expected from TMZ. — ajslaw (@ajslaw87) May 19, 2026

This is a very strange trend with reporters.



Downplay the death threats, share the locations.



Deranged political violence is real, and those two are eating out because they’re homeless. https://t.co/RDixJKLMcQ — Erica Knight (@_EricaKnight) May 19, 2026

"Journalism" is deader than the dinosaurs (that, by the way, probably would have made better journalists than what we have now).

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