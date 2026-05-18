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Ratio-Palooza! TMZ Gets ROASTED After Cooking Up ANOTHER 'Scandal' About Spencer Pratt

Doug P. | 10:40 PM on May 18, 2026
ImgFlip

Among media outlets trying to catch Republican Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt in 'gotcha' moments after his house burned down last January in the Palisades fire, TMZ has been leading the way in press hackery.

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Pratt's campaign ad about living out of a trailer on the lot where his burned-down home once stood initially caused TMZ to point out that he's been staying in a hotel and not solely on the smoldering ruins of his former home. That was a huge backfire for TMZ. Worse yet, TMZ's online poll asking if Pratt's ad was misleading also quickly went up in flames

Well, TMZ's now back for more. 

Instead of digging deeper into exactly why Spencer Pratt doesn't have his Palisades home anymore, here's the latest attempted hit piece from the TMZers: 

Dining out amid alleged death threats even though their kitchen turned to ashes early last year? How dare they!

It's a total mystery. Well, actually, no it isn't. 

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Does TMZ think Pratt should just be roasting marshmallows over the ruin that was his former home and having that for dinner? 

"Journalism" is deader than the dinosaurs (that, by the way, probably would have made better journalists than what we have now). 

*****

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