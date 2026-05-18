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Ben Crump: Vandals Spray-Painted 'Trump' and 'DeSantis' on Graves in Historically Black Cemetery

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on May 18, 2026
Photo by Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP

Attorney Ben Crump is passing along a story by Tampa, Florida, CBS News affiliate WTSP about a historically black graveyard in Palmetto County that was vandalized, with "Trump" and "DeSantis" spray-painted across tombstones. We can't deny the vandalism, though we didn't see the governor's name spray-painted on any graves, only a quick shot of "TRMP." Tracey Washington of the local NAACP chapter says she won't stop until the vandals are in jail.

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"… protect Black history and honor the families impacted by this cruelty."

This is MAGA country … President Donald Trump won every county, including Manatee.

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It's possible this vandalism was funded by the SPLC, but in this case, we believe the vandals were probably acting on their own, in a cemetery that has been in disrepair for decades.

*** 

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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