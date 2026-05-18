Ben Crump: Vandals Spray-Painted 'Trump' and 'DeSantis' on Graves in Historically Black Cemetery

Attorney Ben Crump is passing along a story by Tampa, Florida, CBS News affiliate WTSP about a historically black graveyard in Palmetto County that was vandalized, with "Trump" and "DeSantis" spray-painted across tombstones. We can't deny the vandalism, though we didn't see the governor's name spray-painted on any graves, only a quick shot of "TRMP." Tracey Washington of the local NAACP chapter says she won't stop until the vandals are in jail.

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A historic Black cemetery in Palmetto, Florida, was vandalized, with graves damaged and “Trump” and “DeSantis” spray-painted across tombstones. Our ancestors deserve dignity in life and in death. Desecrating sacred burial grounds is hateful, painful, and unacceptable. We must… pic.twitter.com/pIPM5AKTlc — Ben Crump (@AttorneyCrump) May 16, 2026

"… protect Black history and honor the families impacted by this cruelty."

This is MAGA country … President Donald Trump won every county, including Manatee.

Yeah I wonder who did that. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 17, 2026

Good to see the SPLU is back to work. But you can’t sue them! — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 17, 2026

Interestingly enough, the guy in the video is running for local office. — The Lectern Guy🇺🇸 (@lecternleader) May 18, 2026

Trump supporters can't spell his name correctly? "TRMP"



Some low IQ did this. pic.twitter.com/haHFqunMxB — TheWriteStuff (@askmylab) May 17, 2026

And MAGA would not do that. It was staged. We want all Americans happy and safe. If you knew more, you'd know that the corruption and poison is coming from WOKE Democrats. They pulled down the statues and burned buildings, and race hoaxes are common among their activists. SPLC? — Jason O. Hawkins (@JOHAWK580356) May 17, 2026

Sorry but this has every earmark of being another Jussie Smollett case.

We conservatives don't do crap like this. — Dave Halliday (@_nwblacksmith) May 17, 2026

I just have a feeling when they find the perp, this will quietly go away. — BILLYRAY2022 (@BILLYRAY20221) May 17, 2026

There is a 100% chance that this was done by a Democrat.



Were they wearing MAGA hats Ben? 🤣 — Thomas Paine jr. (@ThomasPainejr1) May 17, 2026

The American people deserve much better than this. They deserve fake hate crimes that are at least believable on their face. https://t.co/exeWhfuTXm — FischerKing (@FischerKing64) May 17, 2026

I honestly wonder who believes this stuff. Are there people out there who would defile a graveyard? Sure. Would they spray paint "Trump" and "DeSantis" on tombstones? Of course not. They would spray paint actual hateful, awful, appalling things. This story is an IQ test. — Myshkin (@ode_to_fyodor) May 17, 2026

That is OLD VANDALISM! DECADES OLD! And you try to pass it off as Trump-related or new.



So desperately lame! — Kevin Meredith (@KevinMeredith) May 18, 2026

Yes its fake, but its an important work of activism aimed at raising awareness about the problem of racial grave vandalism plaguing society — RichardLSullivan219 🇺🇸 (@RSullivan219) May 17, 2026

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It's possible this vandalism was funded by the SPLC, but in this case, we believe the vandals were probably acting on their own, in a cemetery that has been in disrepair for decades.

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