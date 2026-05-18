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Reuters Removes Video That 'Lacked Necessary Context' About Supreme Court Ruling

Brett T. | 10:30 PM on May 18, 2026
Journalism meme

We're sorry we don't have the video to show you since it's been removed, but we can imagine what it was pretty well. An editor from Reuters decided to send out a reporter and a camera crew to talk to Selma activists "warning that voting rights are under attack." Voting rights are not under attack. Everyone who could vote before can vote now. The Supreme Court simply rules that gerrymandering by race is unconstitutional. That's the "necessary context" that was missing from the video that probably got them killed in the replies.

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That's the context the video was missing.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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