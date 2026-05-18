Reuters Removes Video That 'Lacked Necessary Context' About Supreme Court Ruling

We're sorry we don't have the video to show you since it's been removed, but we can imagine what it was pretty well. An editor from Reuters decided to send out a reporter and a camera crew to talk to Selma activists "warning that voting rights are under attack." Voting rights are not under attack. Everyone who could vote before can vote now. The Supreme Court simply rules that gerrymandering by race is unconstitutional. That's the "necessary context" that was missing from the video that probably got them killed in the replies.

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WITHDRAWAL: We removed a video about Selma activists warning that voting rights are under attack because it lacked necessary context including detail on the Supreme Court's ruling — Reuters (@Reuters) May 18, 2026

You were shamed into it. Just admit it. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 18, 2026

"We're full of shit" would have been shorter. — Ted Lescombe (@LescombeTed) May 18, 2026

Damage has already been done.

All by design — The American (@AmericanGreatns) May 18, 2026

"We got caught again and people are less willing to tolerate our nonsense" — Todd (@VariousRegards) May 18, 2026

in other words, you were misleading — Free Maryland 🦀 (@Marylandfreedom) May 18, 2026

It was a lie. — MossGossip (@moss_gossip) May 18, 2026

At least you respond to ridicule sometimes — Murder Puppet (@Elonkicksass) May 18, 2026

Because no one has lost any rights. — SoozaBella 🇺🇸🇳🇴 (@BellaSooza) May 18, 2026

That's the context the video was missing.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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