Virginia Is Preparing for ICE Surge With Senate Bill Banning Masks

California, courtesy of congressional candidate State Sen. Scott Wiener, banned ICE agents from wearing masks last year, and was met with the cold, hard reality that is the Supremacy Clause. This March, DHS said it would not comply with Denver, Colorado's new ban on masks. New Jersey Mikie Sherrill, in March, signed into law a bill that would ban law enforcement from wearing masks: "We’re not going to tolerate roving masked militias, pretending to be well-trained law enforcement agents." Just this month, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont held a signing ceremony, banning ICE from wearing face coverings in the state. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said, "We are sovereign in this state. We are the sovereign state of Connecticut."

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The Virginian-Pilot, under a photo of Renee Good, posted a guest column by State Sen. Saddam Azlan Salim, who wrote that "We have an opportunity to make history together. When [Gov. Abigail] Spanberger signs SB351 and SB352, Virginia will stand as a beacon for communities nationwide." SB352 would ban law enforcement from wearing face masks while conducting official duties.

ICE is preparing for another summer surge in the capital region, but Virginia is already prepared - with two bills on @GovernorVA 's desk to ensure the chaos and violence we saw in Minnesota will not happen here. https://t.co/Ltj1rpbIDA — Senator Saddam Azlan Salim (@SalimForVA) May 18, 2026

Great news that ICE may be ramping up enforcement in Virginia. Your idiotic laws will have no bearing on ICE operations. They can still wear masks if they see fit and arrest illegals in courthouses.



Not sure how they do it in Bangladesh but we have Federal supremacy. pic.twitter.com/5QKhQ7lEXO — Loudoun James (@LoudounJames1) May 18, 2026

Glad to see ICE will be enforcing the law. I have had enough of illegal aliens committing horrific crimes in my state. Just shut up and sit down. — Cheryl (@Cheryl4labs) May 18, 2026

So you will tell your anti-ICE pets to not interfere with law enforcement, correct? — Queen Velvet (@TMIWITW) May 18, 2026

Or you could actually stop interfering with the enforcement of federal law — Haytham Kenway (@HaythamKenway99) May 18, 2026

If these bills do not address and require local law enforcement to honor ICE detainers and work with ICE to remove criminals from the community, you are failing! — Rock 3/6 (@horsepirate007) May 18, 2026

Yes, you will prioritize illegal immigrant criminals over the safety of your constituents - we are already aware. — TweetyBurg (@nivratsmom) May 18, 2026

Hopefully they pick you up while they are there… and to be very clear, ICE carrying out major operations in Fairfax County is EXACTLY what I voted for — Willy Lee (@williefroman) May 18, 2026

Cato Institute stooge David J. Bier just testified that one in five residents in Fairfax County is or lives with someone who is deportable, making the idea of mass deportation "insane."

20% of Fairfax residents are illegals.



Ramp up ICE efforts to lower the housing costs, reduce overcrowded classrooms and hospitals, and raise wages by eliminating cheap illegal labor.



You can save Fairfax for citizens and legal residents but choose not too. — Commonsense Conservative 🇺🇸🗽🦅🦬🎗️ (@UplandHunterVA) May 18, 2026

If people didn’t interfere in police actions- there would be no violence — Wendy Tippett (@tippett_wendy) May 18, 2026

I dunno how it works where you come from, but here the Supremacy Clause is a thing. — G3 Enjoyer 🇻🇦 (@EnjoyerG3) May 18, 2026

You’re already prepared to stand for illegal aliens - including child rapists and murderers - over the people you pretend to represent?



Disgraceful. — Greg Scott (@greg_scott) May 18, 2026

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Pro tip: if you don't interfere with law enforcement, you won't have chaos and violence. It sounds counterintuitive, but it's true. — Death'sGuineaPig_ (@tuxedosamoa) May 18, 2026

If 20 percent of Fairfax County alone is deportable, we're hoping that the ICE surge in Virginia is a real thing. They need to put on their masks and get to work.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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