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Virginia Is Preparing for ICE Surge With Senate Bill Banning Masks

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on May 18, 2026
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California, courtesy of congressional candidate State Sen. Scott Wiener, banned ICE agents from wearing masks last year, and was met with the cold, hard reality that is the Supremacy Clause. This March, DHS said it would not comply with Denver, Colorado's new ban on masks. New Jersey Mikie Sherrill, in March, signed into law a bill that would ban law enforcement from wearing masks: "We’re not going to tolerate roving masked militias, pretending to be well-trained law enforcement agents." Just this month, Connecticut Gov. Ned Lamont held a signing ceremony, banning ICE from wearing face coverings in the state. Connecticut Attorney General William Tong said, "We are sovereign in this state. We are the sovereign state of Connecticut."

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The Virginian-Pilot, under a photo of Renee Good, posted a guest column by State Sen. Saddam Azlan Salim, who wrote that "We have an opportunity to make history together. When [Gov. Abigail] Spanberger signs SB351 and SB352, Virginia will stand as a beacon for communities nationwide." SB352 would ban law enforcement from wearing face masks while conducting official duties.

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Cato Institute stooge David J. Bier just testified that one in five residents in Fairfax County is or lives with someone who is deportable, making the idea of mass deportation "insane."

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If 20 percent of Fairfax County alone is deportable, we're hoping that the ICE surge in Virginia is a real thing. They need to put on their masks and get to work.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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DHS ICE ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION VIRGINIA

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