Gov. Mikie Sherrill Won't Let New Jersey Tolerate Roving Masked Militias, Bans Masks

California already tried this. On Friday, New Jersey Mikie Sherrill held a press conference this week to announce that she'd signed legislation into law that would ban ICE agents and police from wearing masks while on the job. What Supremacy Clause?

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Gov. Mikie Sherrill: I can’t believe we have to say this – but in the United States of America, we’re not going to tolerate roving masked militias, pretending to be well-trained law enforcement agents. pic.twitter.com/ifJDBRy26S — Governor Sherrill Press Office (@NJGovPress) March 25, 2026

Yet again with the myth that ICE agents are untrained.

That's right governor, but you will tolerate mobs of masked communist to run your streets, beat and kill citizens, commit arson, and destroy businesses. pic.twitter.com/J7G5PY5aFm — Jim Annest (@AnnestJim) March 26, 2026

The federal employees you are referring to are not a “roving masked militia”. They are Federal Law Enforcement officers. You are in way over your head and lie all day, every day, trying to compensate. Your future “leading” NJ doesn’t look good. — Phil Wg (@Fillupthethird) March 26, 2026

I can't believe you think you have any jurisdiction in the matter. — Charles X Proxy™ (@Charlemagne0814) March 26, 2026

They are federal agents doing their job, not “roving masked militias.” You’re an embarrassment. Resign. — dei gratia (@DeiGratia64) March 26, 2026

Is that what they are? You mean the men and women of @ICEgov or the @NationalGuard whose sworn duty is to protect, serve, and work for the betterment of America? You’re a lying political neophyte who just follows the script without a single original thought. — WorldWise (@franchise_wise) March 26, 2026

The Antifa militia can still wear masks though? Right? — Grant David Gillham 🛩🔫🇺🇸🇲🇽🏍🟢🌊🏌️‍♂️⛳🎸🐎 (@CaptG2) March 26, 2026

Yes. The law applies only to law enforcement.

“Militias,” “masked men” GTFOH with this commie bullshit—they have no platform, no solutions, just fearmongering and lies. — chris canio (@ChrisCanio) March 26, 2026

This is insulting. Putting measures in place to protect illegal aliens while villainizing the men and women who enforce the law. — Taggs (@Taggs83291507) March 26, 2026

ICE agents wear masks because they have been getting doxxed. They have no legal protections against that behavior. Grow up. — John Tashiro (@Real1JMT) March 26, 2026

Political theater, she knows this will not stand in court, it's unconstitutional. Federal law is superior. — Southernson (@Enigma336622) March 26, 2026

We shouldn’t tolerate idiot communists pretending to be governors but here we are… — Brian 🇺🇸 (@brianolsontweet) March 26, 2026

Too bad you don’t have the authority over federal agents that you think you have. They don’t have to follow your laws, just ask California. — Valerie McE🇺🇸🌵 (@mc_v64) March 26, 2026

The ignorance here is that ICE officers are not only well-trained, but often came from other law enforcement organizations, as well as military police. The idea they are not well trained is stupid, and Democrats know it. — Thomas John (@ThomasJohn65936) March 26, 2026

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They are trained law enforcement officers, unlike power-hungry politicians pretending to work for the welfare of anyone other than themselves. — PuleezeStop (@PuleezeStop) March 26, 2026

This seems to be a talking point. Why won’t your law enforcement arrest people here illegally? Then you won’t have to worry about militias or federal encroachment. Seems a simple fix. — NtoUnix (@ntounix) March 26, 2026

We can't believe we have to say this, but she might be as bad as Abigail Spanberger.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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