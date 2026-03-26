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Gov. Mikie Sherrill Won't Let New Jersey Tolerate Roving Masked Militias, Bans Masks

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on March 26, 2026
Meme

California already tried this. On Friday, New Jersey Mikie Sherrill held a press conference this week to announce that she'd signed legislation into law that would ban ICE agents and police from wearing masks while on the job. What Supremacy Clause?

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Yet again with the myth that ICE agents are untrained.

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Yes. The law applies only to law enforcement.

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We can't believe we have to say this, but she might be as bad as Abigail Spanberger.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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