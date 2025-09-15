Victor Shi Celebrates That ICE Agents in CA Can’t Wear Masks, Gets Schooled

President Joe Biden's sycophant Victor Shi, whose bio now says, not surprisingly, that he's found a gig as the "new media deputy" for Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, didn't want this news to be overshadowed by Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska's murder on Charlotte's light rail or the assassination of Charlie Kirk.

Advertisement

We suppose part of Shi's duties as new media deputy is to post news about Los Angeles to X:

Some good news this week that didn’t get much attention. California passed SB627 which means no officer can hid behind a mask anymore. Important to note that this applies for not just state law enforcement, but federal law enforcement too. — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 14, 2025

“SBs 627 and 805…would ban local, out-of-state and federal law enforcement officers from wearing face coverings, as well as require officers to be readily identifiable, respectively.”



This is the way https://t.co/YBXuWb2Pjw — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 14, 2025

“California will not tolerate secret police. This bill makes sure that when officers cover their faces, it is only for genuine health, safety, or tactical reasons – not to hide abuse or escape accountability.” /Endhttps://t.co/Vlvx44j1u8 — Victor Shi (@Victorshi2020) September 14, 2025

Man, this editor gets creeped out by any photo of California State Senator Scott Wiener. He's just so … icky.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice Harmeet Dhillon had just one word for Shi:

Fox News' Bill Melugin also chimed in:

No, Victor, it does not apply to federal law enforcement nor can it. Supremacy Clause.



This bill would have zero impact on ICE and any claims to the contrary are wishful thinking. https://t.co/42LBpsPpdN — Bill Melugin (@BillMelugin_) September 15, 2025

Imagine not being familiar with the Supremacy Clause. — Albert Latham (@albert1776) September 15, 2025

It is intentionally misleading. Victor wants people to scream that federal agents are breaking an unenforceable local law by wearing masks, making this the focus of the argument to stoke anger through misdirection. — Sack Head Shaun (@2againsttyranny) September 15, 2025

The first state or city peace officer that tries to unmask a federal agent is going to have "a really bad day." — Joe Burnett (@Joe_A_Burnett) September 15, 2025

I laugh every time I see these posts. Gives me a warm fuzzy because Federal Law TRUMPS state law. Lol! — Red Thistle (@RedThistle6) September 15, 2025

Pretty soon in California in order for police to make an arrest, the police will have to show a utility bill proving their address. — Stephen (@01splcheck) September 15, 2025

It’s just more theatre. — Sir Oliver (@JOliverTweet) September 15, 2025

Advertisement

Victor and friends know very well these efforts do nothing to restrict ICE operations. They are hoping to prompt an altercation that will reflect purely on Pres. Trump. — La via guerre (@JB0ne1) September 15, 2025

They passed it all right.



It has absolutely ZERO effect on ICE agents, but they did pass this law. — Robert J. Thomas (@RobertJThomas1) September 15, 2025

Performative legislation. They know they can’t make ICE agents wear the masks but now they can tell their lemmings who vote for them and the media that ICE agents are violating the law by continuing to wear the masks. They will lap it up — Digger310 (@idiocracy310) September 15, 2025

Yes, the California legislature passed a bill. Too bad for Shi and Bass that it's meaningless.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.