Victor Shi Celebrates That ICE Agents in CA Can’t Wear Masks, Gets Schooled

Brett T. | 9:00 PM on September 15, 2025
Twitchy

President Joe Biden's sycophant Victor Shi, whose bio now says, not surprisingly, that he's found a gig as the "new media deputy" for Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass, didn't want this news to be overshadowed by Ukrainian refugee Iryna Zarutska's murder on Charlotte's light rail or the assassination of Charlie Kirk. 

We suppose part of Shi's duties as new media deputy is to post news about Los Angeles to X:

Man, this editor gets creeped out by any photo of California State Senator Scott Wiener. He's just so … icky.

Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights at the U.S. Department of Justice Harmeet Dhillon had just one word for Shi:

Fox News' Bill Melugin also chimed in:

Yes, the California legislature passed a bill. Too bad for Shi and Bass that it's meaningless.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

