DHS Says It Won't Comply With Denver's New Ban on Law Enforcement Agents Wearing Masks

Brett T. | 5:00 PM on March 03, 2026
Meme

Creepy State Sen. Scott Wiener already tried to ban federal law enforcement from wearing masks in the state of California. The law went into effect on January 1, but it was blocked by a federal judge last month. In short, cities and states can't tell federal agents what they can and can't wear. That hasn't stopped Denver, Colorado, from passing a ban on law enforcement officers wearing face coverings.

Chierstin Roth reports for CBS News:

Denver city leaders unanimously passed a ban on all officers, including Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents, from wearing face coverings while detaining or arresting people. That law also requires officers to wear visible identification.

It's the second sweeping ordinance against federal officers in Denver in just a few days. Last Thursday, Mayor Mike Johnston signed an executive order banning federal immigration agents from operating on city property without a judicial warrant.

It also directs Denver police, deputies and fire personnel to investigate reports of violence and criminal behavior.

The Department of Homeland Security responded calling the executive order "legally illiterate," adding, "no local official has the authority to bar ICE from carrying out federal law on public property ... and while Mayor Johnston continues to release pedophiles, rapists, gang members, and murderers onto their streets, our brave law enforcement will continue to risk their lives to arrest these heinous criminals."

Someone might suggest that Mayor Mike Johnston read up on the Supremacy Clause.

Fox News reported back in November of 2024 on a study showing that Denver had spent $356 million on illegal aliens, with Johnston cutting police and fire department budgets, threatening hourly city employees with layoffs, and reducing services at the parks department and DMV to pay for it. Johnston challenged President Donald Trump to try to deport any illegal migrants from his city, saying he would deploy the Denver City Police and volunteers from the local community to use force against federal agents trying to deport illegals.

We don't know which mayor is worse: Johnston or Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey.

It was stupid when an entire state tried to ban masks. These mayors and city councils are delusional, but at least they're pandering to their base.

***

