Big Bad Denver, Colorado Mayor Says He Will Protect Illegals From the Federal Government

justmindy
justmindy  |  3:45 PM on November 21, 2024
AP Photo/David Zalubowski

So some 'volunteer' community members and himself are the Mayor's plan to fight the force of the federal government? That's quite a plan. Also, the police department, but how many of them are going to want to fight the federal government and their own oath to the Constitution? Let's be real.

That also seems like a major problem for the big mouth Mayor.

He's making a lot of promises with a little bit of power.

That would be epic.

Send more illegals!

Can  you imagine the army of Karens he might enlist? Spectacular.

The citizens of Denver will love that.

Typical Democrat behavior.

So, now Democrats like insurrection.

It's different when Democrats do it.

Tags: COLORADO DEMOCRAT DENVER ILLEGAL ILLEGAL ALIEN

