Big Bad Denver, Colorado Mayor Says He Will Protect Illegals From the Federal Government

So some 'volunteer' community members and himself are the Mayor's plan to fight the force of the federal government? That's quite a plan. Also, the police department, but how many of them are going to want to fight the federal government and their own oath to the Constitution? Let's be real.

The Democrat Mayor of Denver, Colorado Mike Johnston has challenged Trump to try to deport any illegal migrants from his city, saying he would deploy the Denver City Police and volunteers from the local community to use force against federal forces trying to deport illegals.… pic.twitter.com/sCRW86oKNG — Visegrád 24 (@visegrad24) November 21, 2024

The mayor could be charged under federal anti-terrorism laws, particularly 18 U.S.C. § 2339B, which criminalizes providing material support or resources to foreign terrorist organizations. This includes financial aid, weapons, or other resources that could assist in… — 𝚆𝚊𝚛 𝙾𝚋𝚜𝚎𝚛𝚟𝚎𝚛 (@WarObserver14) November 21, 2024

That also seems like a major problem for the big mouth Mayor.

These people still haven’t figured out how we got Trump a second time.



BTW, if he obstructs federal agents, he should be arrested. Federal law is supreme. Mayors don’t get to decide national immigration policy. https://t.co/bnLjBkhsBg — Ken Gardner (@KenGardner11) November 21, 2024

He's making a lot of promises with a little bit of power.

I fully support Tom Homan throwing on a Bane mask and taking over Denver https://t.co/hGZEcu40Zf — Oilfield Rando (@Oilfield_Rando) November 21, 2024

That would be epic.

This is like a bat signal to Greg Abbott https://t.co/foKpIBiklN — John Hasson (@SonofHas) November 21, 2024

Send more illegals!

The kindest thing we can do for illegal immigrants is send them to Denver by the thousands, where they will be protected by the mayor, the police, and the generous citizens of that great city https://t.co/eR5QKGl03A — PoIiMath (@politicalmath) November 21, 2024

Can you imagine the army of Karens he might enlist? Spectacular.

"I will use the police to keep you from enforcing the law" is peak Democrat. https://t.co/iCHFppzO1c — Doug Powers (@ThePowersThatBe) November 21, 2024

Cut their federal funding then.

They can eat the cost of illegals on their own 🤷‍♀️ https://t.co/hgaEQ0BNaH — LaurieAnn 🧚🏻‍♂️💫 (@mooshakins) November 21, 2024

The citizens of Denver will love that.

Something incredibly backwards about using the police to protect people who violated the law instead of using it to enforce the law against them. https://t.co/T8vJBtOfyA — James Lynch (@jameslynch32) November 21, 2024

Typical Democrat behavior.

This would constitute an insurrection against the lawful authority of the federal government of the United States.



You want federal troops deployed in your city? That’s how you get federal troops deployed in your city. https://t.co/dTn4X5Sjc6 — Sunny (@sunnyright) November 21, 2024

So, now Democrats like insurrection.

Send all the illegal aliens there. https://t.co/xVUF87ouoV — SτξΜ Smittie GE.D (@smittie61984) November 21, 2024

Sounds a lot like an actual insurrection to me. https://t.co/H2ecP2J3Ht — Chapin D. Fay (@chapinfay) November 21, 2024

It's different when Democrats do it.