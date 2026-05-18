AP: New York Gallery Opens Exhibit of Epstein Files That Visitors Aren’t Allowed to View

The Associated Press sent out a reporter and a cameraman to a gallery in New York to put together a short video on this, so we thought it was worth passing along. The gallery has printed out the entirety of the Jeffrey Epstein files in bound volumes and has them on display behind velvet ropes. According to the man who put the gallery show together, the general public isn't allowed to look through the files. He calls it the “Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room,” and it even includes a timeline on the wall showing Trump and Epstein's relationship.

Advertisement

A New York City gallery has transformed 3.5 million Epstein files into nearly 3,500 printed volumes — creating what organizers call the “Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room” in Manhattan’s Tribeca neighborhood. pic.twitter.com/n6bsnPA9Ry — The Associated Press (@AP) May 16, 2026

We thought the candles for Epstein's victims were a nice touch. Just don't touch any of the files they printed, bound, and put on display.

New exhibit shows the sheer physical volume of the documents that do not contain evidence of Trump wrongdoing. https://t.co/WKklG5DCYQ — Byron York (@ByronYork) May 16, 2026

They know about Bill Gates and Reid Hoffman but would never use those names because it has nothing to do with the victims. It's just about smearing Trump. — MAZE (@mazemoore) May 16, 2026

So hip and edgy. They couldn't fit Bill Clinton's name, I guess. He has his honorary spot on Lolita island. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 16, 2026

Imagine naming it after Donald Trump when the majority of people in the documents are fucking democrats. Truly sad and pathetic. — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) May 16, 2026

Bill Clinton really has gotten a pass from Democrats.

And yet, still nothing to implicate Trump in any criminal activity, amazing. — Tracy 🇺🇸 (@TracyJHoban) May 16, 2026

Doesn’t seem very climate friendly. — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) May 16, 2026

Weird... Why not name it the Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Clinton, John Kerry, Larry Summers, Kathryn Ruemmler, Andrew Cuomo, Reid Hoffman, George J. Mitchell, Doug Band, Al Gore, reading room? — Jim (@Ifitsthisname) May 16, 2026

Such a brave and daring waste of time and money and space. And waste of an AP story. — JWW13 (@JWarrenW) May 16, 2026

How cute, they still think this is a Trump scandal. — » J H « (@FuarFearg) May 16, 2026

And, this monument is in NYC where the lazy voters installed Mamdani as their mayor? Do I need to take a subway with craven killers and turnstile criminals to get there? No thanks. — Rene Drewwit (@ReneDrew7) May 16, 2026

Nice attempt.



Just keep printing the names Trump and Epstein in the same headline hoping low info voters will conflate the two.



The left destroyed Swalwell's political career in 5 days...you don't think they would have done the same to Trump if they had anything? — ConfirmBias (@Fulcrumbs44) May 16, 2026

Advertisement

They told me the files weren’t released. What are all these then? — Rob Nelson (@RobertNelson23) May 17, 2026

What volume has evidence against Trump? Seems kind of important.



Or is this just performative TDS? — Dr. Cville Cyber (@CvilleCyber) May 16, 2026

The place looks packed.

Some editor at the Associated Press heard about this display and assigned a reporter and a cameraman to put this together. It's not just fake news you have to look out for, but what they decided to cover and what they decide cover up.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.