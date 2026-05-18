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AP: New York Gallery Opens Exhibit of Epstein Files That Visitors Aren’t Allowed to View

Brett T. | 11:00 PM on May 18, 2026
New York State Sex Offender Registry via AP, File

The Associated Press sent out a reporter and a cameraman to a gallery in New York to put together a short video on this, so we thought it was worth passing along. The gallery has printed out the entirety of the Jeffrey Epstein files in bound volumes and has them on display behind velvet ropes. According to the man who put the gallery show together, the general public isn't allowed to look through the files. He calls it the “Donald J. Trump and Jeffrey Epstein Memorial Reading Room,” and it even includes a timeline on the wall showing Trump and Epstein's relationship.

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We thought the candles for Epstein's victims were a nice touch. Just don't touch any of the files they printed, bound, and put on display.

Bill Clinton really has gotten a pass from Democrats.

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The place looks packed.

Some editor at the Associated Press heard about this display and assigned a reporter and a cameraman to put this together. It's not just fake news you have to look out for, but what they decided to cover and what they decide cover up.

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ASSOCIATED PRESS DONALD TRUMP JEFFREY EPSTEIN NEW YORK

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