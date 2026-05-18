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Barb McQuade Says 'Theocracy Is the Stuff of ISIS' After Prayer Rally in DC

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 18, 2026
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President Joe Biden's attorney general, Merrick Garland, announced several times that the greatest domestic terror threat in the United States came from white supremacists. That's old news now, as progressives have a new right-wing bogeyman: Christian nationalism. The New York Times reports that, at a day-long prayer rally on the National Mall on Sunday, speakers "drew connections between the nation’s founding and Christianity."

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President Donald Trump did not attend, but Secretary of War Pete Hegseth made liberals' blood boil by telling the crowd, "Let us pray for our nation on bended knee and let us ask our Lord and savior Jesus Christ."

Ruth Graham and Elizabeth Dias, who "have reported extensively on the rise of conservative Christian political power in the United States," write:

Thousands of people gathered on the National Mall on Sunday for a daylong rally blending Christian prayer and political fervor, a gathering President Trump had touted as an opportunity to “rededicate America as one nation under God.”

With speeches and Christian music performed against a symbolically potent backdrop at the heart of American government, the rally aimed to crystallize the narrative that the nation’s founding was an intentionally Christian project, a framing disputed by many scholars. The separation of church and state has long been a bedrock principle of American democracy. The First Amendment states that “Congress shall make no law respecting an establishment of religion, or prohibiting the free exercise thereof.”

Yeah, we're familiar with the First Amendment, and no one was trying to make a law establishing Christianity as a state religion. It was an opportunity for Christians to freely exercise their religion, Hegseth happening to be one of them.

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University of Michigan law professor Barb McQuade posted in response that "theocracy is the stuff of ISIS."

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It's disingenuous for McQuade to bring up "theocracy" over a voluntary prayer service. People exercised their First Amendment right to peacefully assemble and practice their religion. Liberals want the U.S. to be The Handmaid's Tale so badly that they dress in cosplay to pretend they're oppressed.

***

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