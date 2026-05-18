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Here’s TN State Rep. Justin Pearson Doing More Performative In-Your-Face Nonsense

Brett T. | 7:30 PM on May 18, 2026
AP Photo/George Walker IV

Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson's black power act is wearing really thin. As we mentioned in an earlier post, as his brother was removed from the gallery, Pearson got in the face of a Tennessee State Trooper, calling him "boy" and a "motherf**ker." Several people suggested a photo of Pearson getting in the face of the sergeant-at-arms who was blocking him from entering the hearing of a committee he doesn't serve on was a sure-fire Pulitzer Prize nominee.

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Thanks to FOX 17, we have video of Pearson doing more of his performative in-your-face theater, harassing fellow Rep. Andrew Farmer (accompanied by his own cheerleader).

Pearson was rewarded for disrupting the state house as a member of the "Tennessee Three" and was handsomely rewarded with media attention.

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Videos of him in college running for office show that his current shtick is absolutely an act. This is the persona he's chosen to adopt.

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We've all seen the videos of him from college, and yes, this is 100 percent an act.

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