Here’s TN State Rep. Justin Pearson Doing More Performative In-Your-Face Nonsense

Tennessee State Rep. Justin Pearson's black power act is wearing really thin. As we mentioned in an earlier post, as his brother was removed from the gallery, Pearson got in the face of a Tennessee State Trooper, calling him "boy" and a "motherf**ker." Several people suggested a photo of Pearson getting in the face of the sergeant-at-arms who was blocking him from entering the hearing of a committee he doesn't serve on was a sure-fire Pulitzer Prize nominee.

Advertisement

Thanks to FOX 17, we have video of Pearson doing more of his performative in-your-face theater, harassing fellow Rep. Andrew Farmer (accompanied by his own cheerleader).

This is @Justinjpearson. The Democrats choice to replace Congressman Steve Cohen.



As you can see, he's a complete garbage person. pic.twitter.com/jiY9e2dO6P — Andrew @ Don’t Walk, RUN! (@DontWalkRUN) May 17, 2026

Pearson was rewarded for disrupting the state house as a member of the "Tennessee Three" and was handsomely rewarded with media attention.

The Tennessee Democrat party has become increasingly unhinged. With no hope for election to statewide or national political office, this is what they do, just act like complete clowns. This is embarrassing. pic.twitter.com/GiiTseYf8b — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) May 18, 2026

I've seen this guy in action several times, and I don't know what he thinks he's accomplishing. https://t.co/3Tn7zibCLp — Mark Hemingway (@Heminator) May 18, 2026

He’s a theater kid cosplaying as Malcolm X. — Juan d’Arc - l’inferno sta arrivando 🇺🇸 (@juan0farc) May 18, 2026

He gets video clips that hit social media and go viral. This drives his campaign contributions and feeds his narcissism. — Nic Z (@z649278) May 18, 2026

He’s accomplishing exactly what his party demands. Performance and attempted intimidation. He’s a paid actor. His antics would otherwise disqualify him from any meaningful support. — Rick Taylor (@rickataylor814) May 18, 2026

Videos of him in college running for office show that his current shtick is absolutely an act. This is the persona he's chosen to adopt.

Attention. He wants attention. He’s a narcissistic attention-seeking whore. — angel2145 (@Wiwikitty1965) May 18, 2026

When competency isn't the standard, performative theatrics replace actually doing something productive......and all the other seals will clap in approval — Tweeterpurgatory (@Tweeterpurg) May 18, 2026

Time for his nap. What a joke. — JWF (@JammieWF) May 18, 2026

There are legislative rules of decorum to protect the process, to ensure the people’s work is able to be done. This conduct is meant to create chaos, fear and stop the process. This legislator is violating his oath of office and should not be allowed to enter the committee rooms. — Citizen Greg Hughes (@CitizenHughes) May 18, 2026

Someone would receive a broken finger had I been on the receiving end of this violent anarchist. — DAS (@TontoStephenson) May 18, 2026

Advertisement

They only know how to intimidate with anger and fear. No we are not afraid of you anymore. The gig is up🫵 — Margie (@louisianawho) May 18, 2026

What a clown that guy is. And have you seen the pictures of him from college versus now? It is like he is wearing a costume or performing.



It's also embarrassing. — Larry LaBate (@xmethuselahx) May 18, 2026

We've all seen the videos of him from college, and yes, this is 100 percent an act.

***

Editor’s Note: Help us continue to report the truth about corrupt politicians.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.