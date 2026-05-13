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TMZ Exclusive: Spencer Pratt Is Staying at a Hotel, Not Living in a Trailer

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 13, 2026
Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP

TMZ, the entertainment site, has been getting into politics recently. The site recently looked into President Donald Trump's "health crisis" over Easter weekend (when he was out golfing) and ICE agents dragging a man out of a hospital through an angry mob, failing to mention that he was only there for an evaluation, during which he threw himself to the floor and screamed, after he got violent with officers.

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Last month, Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt released a powerful campaign ad featuring himself standing in front of the trailer he and his wife were living in after their home in the Pacific Palisades had burned down.

TMZ has an exclusive report (complete with a flushed-face emoji in the post) revealing that Pratt is staying at the Bel-Aire hotel, not in his airstream trailer.

TMZ staff report:

Spencer Pratt has gained traction in his campaign for L.A. Mayor by showing what he says Karen Bass did to his family — forcing them to live in a trailer after his home burned down. But TMZ has learned … he's traded in the trailer for one of the swankiest hotels in L.A. … but Spencer says he was forced to ditch the trailer because of death threats.

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Pratt had this to say in response to TMZ's big scoop:

What an exclusive. Did Bass' communications team write it?

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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