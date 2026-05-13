TMZ Exclusive: Spencer Pratt Is Staying at a Hotel, Not Living in a Trailer

TMZ, the entertainment site, has been getting into politics recently. The site recently looked into President Donald Trump's "health crisis" over Easter weekend (when he was out golfing) and ICE agents dragging a man out of a hospital through an angry mob, failing to mention that he was only there for an evaluation, during which he threw himself to the floor and screamed, after he got violent with officers.

Advertisement

Last month, Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt released a powerful campaign ad featuring himself standing in front of the trailer he and his wife were living in after their home in the Pacific Palisades had burned down.

TMZ has an exclusive report (complete with a flushed-face emoji in the post) revealing that Pratt is staying at the Bel-Aire hotel, not in his airstream trailer.

😳 EXCLUSIVE: Spencer Pratt is staying at the Bel Air hotel, not his airstream trailer.



Details: https://t.co/aMYI685oaT pic.twitter.com/r8VXLhiG9F — TMZ (@TMZ) May 13, 2026

TMZ staff report:

Spencer Pratt has gained traction in his campaign for L.A. Mayor by showing what he says Karen Bass did to his family — forcing them to live in a trailer after his home burned down. But TMZ has learned … he's traded in the trailer for one of the swankiest hotels in L.A. … but Spencer says he was forced to ditch the trailer because of death threats.

Oh wow, so why isn’t he staying in a house? — Dustin Grage (@GrageDustin) May 13, 2026

Why can't he live at his house? Such a mystery. — Laurie (@WaltsPrincesss) May 13, 2026

How about we talk about why he needs a hotel in the first place?



HIS HOUSE BURNED DOWN.



You think he’d rather have a hotel or his home back? — Mann Made Cinema (@Hotshot_Movie) May 13, 2026

Why isn’t he staying in his house, TMZ? — AmishDude (@TheAmishDude) May 13, 2026

Pop quiz - why does he have to stay in a hotel? — M2 (@Amer1can_Barbie) May 13, 2026

Cool cool. Why isn’t he living in the house where the airstream is now? — Florida Dad (@FLDadReborn) May 13, 2026

Shucks, what happened to his home? — Conservative Momma (@conmomma) May 13, 2026

Why doesn't he have a house? What happened? You hacks. — Pam D (@soirchick) May 13, 2026

Hmmm... maybe you could use your investigative skills to find out why he's staying at a hotel? — Redhead Ranting™ (@redheadranting) May 13, 2026

What happened to his house? — Brother Shackleford (@Hotchkiz) May 13, 2026

How is this a story? You trying to get him harassed.

At least he’s not in Ghana. — Veritas Libertas (@VeritasLiberta8) May 13, 2026

Excellent job exposing him and his family to harassment. I'm sure you are proud. — NewsieOne (@NewsieOne) May 13, 2026

Advertisement

There probably isn’t enough room for security in his trailer. Fortunately there’s room in the hotel since you just disclosed his location to make sure he’s harassed. — 🫃🏼💉🇺🇦🇮🇷🇨🇺Hollaria Briden, Esq. (@HollyBriden) May 13, 2026

Pratt had this to say in response to TMZ's big scoop:

Hey guys, why don’t they wanna talk about why I need a hotel in the first place?



Karen Bass let my home burn down.



Also 6,000 of my neighbors. NBD. https://t.co/mj1QMW1NZr — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) May 13, 2026

What an exclusive. Did Bass' communications team write it?

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.