TMZ: ICE Agents Drag Man Out of Hospital as a Mob of Livid Protesters Riots

"You know a story is moving when TMZ calls." That's why Sen. Elissa Slotkin said last November, when the entertainment site did a story on her being a member of the Seditious Six. The site named for the "thirty-mile zone" around Hollywood has been doing more and more political reporting lately, interviewing the wife of a service member who trashed Operation Epic Fury and reporting on President Trump's alleged "health crisis concerns" over Easter weekend that turned out to be liberal wishcasting.

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TMZ is once again traveling far out of its thirty-mile zone to cover ICE agents dragging a man out of a New York City hospital on Saturday night, while chaos broke out in the streets as a mob of protesters started to riot.

ICE agents dragged a man out of a hospital in New York City Saturday night ... all while chaos broke out in the streets outside due to a mob of livid protesters.



🎥 https://t.co/TuBHEGVATu pic.twitter.com/NjWsN9wOgD — TMZ (@TMZ) May 3, 2026

Good. He was only there for an evaluation after he got violent with officers.



Nice try on the headline spin though. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 4, 2026

You irresponsible hacks…you didn’t bother getting the full story, instead posting this clickbait garbage designed to gin up outrage and put ICE officers’ safety at risk. Shame on you. You should be held accountable.@FBI @FBIDirectorKash — Lady L. North 💙❤️🏀 🏈 (@LadyLNorth) May 4, 2026

Harvey Levin -



Posting these lies and endangering our officers....



You and TMZ are on the list. — Matt Braynard (@MattBraynard) May 4, 2026

They make the mob out to be the good guys here.

All of the thugs interfering with ICE should’ve been arrested. — Paul A. Szypula 🇺🇸 (@Bubblebathgirl) May 3, 2026

If only. Zip-ties are cheap and plentiful.

Your engagement farming is shameful, and you will be community noted. — Nick Flor 🥋+🇺🇸 (@ProfessorF) May 4, 2026

DHS stepped in to fill in the holes in the story:

Last night, @ICEgov conducted a targeted enforcement operation in Brooklyn that resulted in the arrest of Chidozie Wilson Okeke, a criminal illegal alien from Nigeria with previous arrests for ASSAULT AND CRIMINAL DRUG POSSESSION.



During his arrest, Okeke refused to comply with… https://t.co/9lNyrELwHA — Homeland Security (@DHSgov) May 4, 2026

The post continues:

… officers’ lawful commands to exit the vehicle and weaponized his vehicle to attempt to hit ICE officers. Okeke became physically combative attempting to punch and elbow ICE officers. Our officers followed their training and used the minimum amount of force necessary to make the arrest. After his arrest, Okeke requested medical assistance, so ICE officers escorted him to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center for a medical evaluation. Okeke remained non-compliant during the medical evaluation throwing himself to the floor and screaming. The medical staff cleared him. During the medical evaluation, a significant crowd of anti-ICE agitators gathered at the hospital and became violent. The protestors damaged several ICE vehicles and assaulted ICE officers, resulting in minor injuries to the officers. Assaulting law enforcement is a felony and crime. Officers from the New York Police Department responded to the scene and arrested several rioters.

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That's funny … TMZ just described him as "a man."

“Okeke remained non-compliant during the medical evaluation throwing himself to the floor and screaming.”



What a little b*tch. Responded exactly like a racial leftist throwing a hissy fit. — Julia 🇺🇸 (@Jules31415) May 4, 2026

We need to start arresting these people. Use GEO fencing and flock cameras. Get it done. Find out how they organized, get the organizers too. — Cavalry Doc (@desertveteran) May 4, 2026

Funny how a crowd just happened to form around the hospital where the illegal was taken for evaluation.

It’s getting to the point where use of force against agitators must be taken. — Deb Mallery (@544pibble) May 4, 2026

Rioters aren't protestors; they're violent law-breakers. Put enough of them down with swift, overwhelming violence and they'll stop rioting. — Attas (@TxRecon1) May 4, 2026

Mob is ginned up by moronic leftists to protect a felon.



Accessories to felonies.

Arrest them all for what they've done and get them jail time and massive fines for destruction of property. — dankbubba, #MAGA (@dank1j) May 4, 2026

Imagine being such an idiot as to scream and protest the arrest of an ILLEGAL immigrant, who is also a criminal. — Carolyn DeFiore (@carolyn_defiore) May 4, 2026

The disrupters are likely using flash mob tactics to react to all this. This was first taught at colleges across the country. Now it infects everything. It’s unfortunate. — JaneMiami (@janemiami) May 4, 2026

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These people all get their marching orders from Signal chats to which they subscribe. That's how you get a mob on demand.

Trying to spin this is truly pathetic and disgusting. — Anne Stockton (@AnneStockton01) May 4, 2026

Hey, @TMZ, you forgot to add 'deservedly' dragged. — Iodrew (@LockwoodsLkgGls) May 4, 2026

We're glad to hear that the NYPD arrested "several" rioters. What were they rioting over? The detention of an illegal alien with previous arrests for assault and criminal drug possession, who weaponized his vehicle to hit ICE officers and punched and elbowed them. This is the kind of person they're working to protect from detention.

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Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

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