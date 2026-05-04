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TMZ: ICE Agents Drag Man Out of Hospital as a Mob of Livid Protesters Riots

Brett T. | 9:30 PM on May 04, 2026
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"You know a story is moving when TMZ calls." That's why Sen. Elissa Slotkin said last November, when the entertainment site did a story on her being a member of the Seditious Six. The site named for the "thirty-mile zone" around Hollywood has been doing more and more political reporting lately, interviewing the wife of a service member who trashed Operation Epic Fury and reporting on President Trump's alleged "health crisis concerns" over Easter weekend that turned out to be liberal wishcasting.

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TMZ is once again traveling far out of its thirty-mile zone to cover ICE agents dragging a man out of a New York City hospital on Saturday night, while chaos broke out in the streets as a mob of protesters started to riot.

They make the mob out to be the good guys here.

If only. Zip-ties are cheap and plentiful.

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DHS stepped in to fill in the holes in the story:

The post continues:

… officers’ lawful commands to exit the vehicle and weaponized his vehicle to attempt to hit ICE officers. Okeke became physically combative attempting to punch and elbow ICE officers. Our officers followed their training and used the minimum amount of force necessary to make the arrest. 

 After his arrest, Okeke requested medical assistance, so ICE officers escorted him to Wyckoff Heights Medical Center for a medical evaluation. Okeke remained non-compliant during the medical evaluation throwing himself to the floor and screaming. The medical staff cleared him.

 During the medical evaluation, a significant crowd of anti-ICE agitators gathered at the hospital and became violent. The protestors damaged several ICE vehicles and assaulted ICE officers, resulting in minor injuries to the officers. Assaulting law enforcement is a felony and crime.

 Officers from the New York Police Department responded to the scene and arrested several rioters.

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That's funny … TMZ just described him as "a man."

Funny how a crowd just happened to form around the hospital where the illegal was taken for evaluation.

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These people all get their marching orders from Signal chats to which they subscribe. That's how you get a mob on demand.

We're glad to hear that the NYPD arrested "several" rioters. What were they rioting over? The detention of an illegal alien with previous arrests for assault and criminal drug possession, who weaponized his vehicle to hit ICE officers and punched and elbowed them. This is the kind of person they're working to protect from detention.

***

Editor’s Note: Democrat politicians and their radical supporters will do everything they can to interfere with and threaten ICE agents enforcing our immigration laws.

Help us hold these leftists accountable and expose their obstruction. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION NEW YORK RIOTS

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