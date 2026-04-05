TMZ Chases Ghost: Trump's 'Health Crisis' Was Just Golf, Duty, and Leftist Wishcasting

TMZ is reporting President Trump was seen by Doctors for an 'undisclosed' health condition. Um, the one social media made up, perhaps?

Donald Trump Seen For The First Time Amid Health Crisis Concerns https://t.co/9kMMXpVMAv pic.twitter.com/nx9D6Uu9AD — TMZ (@TMZ) April 5, 2026

Advertisement

President Donald Trump had a very untraditional Easter Sunday ... skipping church and hitting the greens at Trump National Golf Club instead ... all while online rumors about his health were swirling. The 79-year-old was spotted arriving back at the White House in D.C. Sunday after spending the day at his golf club in Virginia, putting to rest social media chatter that something serious might be going on after WH officials said he'd have no public appearances Saturday.

He chose to have no public appearances on Saturday because military members were in danger and rescue attempts were happening, so of course that means he has health issues ... or something.

To be clear, the “health crisis concerns” were entirely baseless conspiracy theories invented on social media by randos — Sunny (@sunnyright) April 5, 2026

The best American President ever is still Alive!!



Y'all don’t have to be a fan of Trump, and that’s fine. But spreading posts that wish him dead is unacceptable. When Biden was in office, Republicans never went that far, so why are some Democrats openly hoping for Trump’s death? pic.twitter.com/UPlPfdeNNu — Godswill Red (@GodswillRed) April 5, 2026

Democrats are ghouls.

There was no damn health crisis. You people on the left just make things up as you go along. — Tired of being politically correct (@USBornNRaised) April 5, 2026

The 'health crisis concern' was a baseless online conspiracy as a result of Trump (to his credit) staying silent until the WSO was rescued — Sean Agnew (@seanagnew) April 5, 2026

You mean the “health crisis” that you invented? 🤡 — Lucy Stone (@lucystone1871) April 5, 2026

That would be the one.

Typical Leftists.

When was the health crisis concern? You mean when he was observing the military rescue and the Democrats made up some BS that you fell for? — No Left Turn 🇺🇸🏴‍☠️ (@NoLeftTurn1) April 5, 2026

Precisely.

I’m sure you lowlifes were concerned. 🙄 — Jake13th 🏴‍☠️ (@JakeThirteenth) April 5, 2026

They were wishcasting.

Health crisis 🤣 you mean fake news. — J Smith (@JSmith__711) April 5, 2026

Still running this story? Leave it to the bottom of the barrel to cover the bottom of the barrel. — Woogy🇺🇸 (@OGWoogy) April 5, 2026

Advertisement

Good point.

Just stop clowns. He’s kind of busy. — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) April 5, 2026

Literally the staff at TMZ right now.

Aaron Rupar and a bunch of ReSiST conspiracy accounts create an entirely fictional “health crisis,” TMZ repeats it as if it was based on anything remotely related to reality https://t.co/d2WX0A0Z6T — Ian Miller (@ianmSC) April 5, 2026

President Trump doesn’t make an appearance for several days and people get freaked out. Joe Biden didn’t make public appearances for weeks and it was never questioned. https://t.co/ID0lCpW92F — Dave Bondy (@DaveBondyTV) April 5, 2026

That's (D) Different. Democrats get to operate under a whole different set of rules.

Editor’s Note: Every single day, here at Twitchy, we will stand up and FIGHT, FIGHT, FIGHT against the radical left and deliver the conservative reporting our readers deserve.

Help us continue to tell the truth about the Trump administration and its successes. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership.