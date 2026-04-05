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TMZ Chases Ghost: Trump's 'Health Crisis' Was Just Golf, Duty, and Leftist Wishcasting

justmindy
justmindy | 7:25 PM on April 05, 2026
AP Photo/Alex Brandon, Pool

TMZ is reporting President Trump was seen by Doctors for an 'undisclosed' health condition. Um, the one social media made up, perhaps?

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President Donald Trump had a very untraditional Easter Sunday ... skipping church and hitting the greens at Trump National Golf Club instead ... all while online rumors about his health were swirling.

The 79-year-old was spotted arriving back at the White House in D.C. Sunday after spending the day at his golf club in Virginia, putting to rest social media chatter that something serious might be going on after WH officials said he'd have no public appearances Saturday.

He chose to have no public appearances on Saturday because military members were in danger and rescue attempts were happening, so of course that means he has health issues ... or something.

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Democrats are ghouls.

That would be the one.

Typical Leftists.

Precisely. 

They were wishcasting.

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Good point.

Literally the staff at TMZ right now.

That's (D) Different. Democrats get to operate under a whole different set of rules. 

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2026 ELECTIONS DONALD TRUMP FAKE NEWS TRUMP ADMINISTRATION WHITE HOUSE

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