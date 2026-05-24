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Jemele Hill Lectures America: Spencer Pratt’s Candidacy ‘Says More About Us’ Than Him

justmindy
justmindy | 8:00 PM on May 24, 2026
Photo by Donald Traill/Invision/AP

Perpetually aggrieved Jemele Hill has thoughts about Spencer Pratt's candidacy

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It would be fascinating to know what exactly Jemele thinks his candidacy says about America. More than likely her thoughts don't align with what any normal person thinks. 

Maybe Jemele doesn't realize many people are very unhappy. 

That would be a great start.

Or Zohran Mamdani or Ilhan Omar or Rashida Tlaib or any of the other multitude of Democrat officials who hate America.

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As if Jemele Hill would ever self-reflect.

It says there are people who want their kids to be able to play safely in their neighborhoods and not worry about a homeless person exposing themselves. 

Jemele has made a whole career of being wrong, a very long career.

Jemele is part of the problem.

Yeah, those 'MAGATs' who like safe cities, low taxes and clean spaces. They are the worst. 

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She also lives in a bubble where everyone thinks like her.

They'll never learn.

Isn't that the truth.

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Tags:

2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY KAREN BASS LOS ANGELES SPENCER PRATT

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