Jemele Hill Lectures America: Spencer Pratt’s Candidacy ‘Says More About Us’ Than Him

Perpetually aggrieved Jemele Hill has thoughts about Spencer Pratt's candidacy.

Spencer Pratt being considered a serious political candidate says more about us than it does about him. https://t.co/BD3CA33AbF — Jemele Hill (@jemelehill) May 24, 2026

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It would be fascinating to know what exactly Jemele thinks his candidacy says about America. More than likely her thoughts don't align with what any normal person thinks.

The fact you think LA is being managed appropriately says everything about you https://t.co/feEuQygUw9 — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 24, 2026

Maybe Jemele doesn't realize many people are very unhappy.

It’s like you guys learned absolutely nothing from Trump’s rise.



Want Spencer Pratt to not be a serious candidate?



Don’t turn significant parts of your city into a zombie horror show covered in trash and feces while sipping cocktails in Ghana as peoples’ houses burn down. https://t.co/1vz9viWxKE — Bonchie (@bonchieredstate) May 24, 2026

That would be a great start.

That Karen Bass occupies any public office at all for any reason says a lot about LA voters. https://t.co/CRi8LCXbSl — Shipwreckedcrew (@shipwreckedcrew) May 24, 2026

Or Zohran Mamdani or Ilhan Omar or Rashida Tlaib or any of the other multitude of Democrat officials who hate America.

What do you think it says about you exactly? https://t.co/9Ml2uQVnj3 — Stephen L. Miller (@redsteeze) May 24, 2026

As if Jemele Hill would ever self-reflect.

Yeah, it’s says we’re tired of these Bolsheviks destroying our cities. https://t.co/dpPltL3p9f — Sam Tripoli (@samtripoli) May 24, 2026

It says there are people who want their kids to be able to play safely in their neighborhoods and not worry about a homeless person exposing themselves.

LoL ... The Atlantic, where being wrong is a whole-*ss profession https://t.co/aTPKoKMTEA — BlueNGold (@BlueNGold92) May 24, 2026

Jemele has made a whole career of being wrong, a very long career.

Karen Bass is an utter failure, and it shows. https://t.co/Nxz2anEJqR — Mr. Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@TheWizardsQuest) May 24, 2026

Jemele is part of the problem.

I think it says more about Magats than us. Hopefully, independents will figure it out. https://t.co/Mj1m9ZMwP5 — expobear (@expobear1) May 24, 2026

Yeah, those 'MAGATs' who like safe cities, low taxes and clean spaces. They are the worst.

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If LA politicians actually did their job, Pratt wouldn’t exist. I don’t know why tv talking heads are so idiotic and/or dishonest about this. Jemele is, unfortunately, both stupid and dishonest. https://t.co/QUCImzdkKn — Joshy Manning, Esq. (Father of One) (@JoshyManningEsq) May 24, 2026

She also lives in a bubble where everyone thinks like her.

“Only communists don’t love me. I don’t want them to love me.” - @spencerpratt — Ron Bassilian (@Ron4California) May 24, 2026

Yeah it says we're tired of status quo politicians who do nothing for their constituents.



Your party would do well to take note. — CarolinaConservative3 (@1776Carolina3) May 24, 2026

They'll never learn.

you're so right in a way that you will go to your grave not understanding. — Foster (@foster_type) May 24, 2026

Isn't that the truth.

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