Rashida Tlaib Is Concerned About Whom Haley Stevens Accepts Money

On Tuesday, Twitchy reported that fake physician Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Socialist candidate for Senate in Michigan, released his financial disclosures, revealing that he and his wife own hundreds of thousands of dollars in overseas properties in India and the UAE. It turns out he's one of those evil landlords the DSA is always complaining about. He also offers consulting and speaking services for $100,000 a pop.

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The Hamas Caucus was hardest hit the other day when Michigan Gov. Gretchen "Big Gretch" Whitmer endorsed El-Sayed's opponent, Haley Stevens. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a big El-Sayed fan (no surprise there), wanted everyone to know that Stevens, a U.S. representative, takes money from DTE, a large utility company based in Detroit that provides electricity and natural gas.

Haley Stevens takes money from DTE. — Rashida Tlaib (@RashidaTlaib) July 28, 2026

Tlaib's not helping.

Haley Stevens isn't a terrorist sympathizer like you or Abdul. — J (@JayTC53) July 28, 2026

Tlaib is attacking Haley Stevens for taking money from DTE while her boy AIPAC Abdul takes Muslim Brotherhood-linked cash from his father-in-law’s super PAC, hides foreign “Other” income on his taxes, and pushes radical Islamist-adjacent politics. Haley fights for Michigan… — Louis Buchalter (@lepke2112) July 28, 2026

Abdul takes fraudulent money from identity thieves through ActBlue and Pro-Palestine Network 🤡 — JustJen 🇺🇸❤️🇺🇸 (@jsfw66) July 28, 2026

You take money from NIAC and CAIR, both lobbying groups for terrorists abroad. Maybe you should keep quiet. — Patriot Poppy (@poppy_patr74250) July 28, 2026

You take money from literal terrorists — Vlad Federmesser (@VladFedermesser) July 28, 2026

Now tell us where your side gets their money — Dan O’Friel (@DanOFriel) July 28, 2026

Your boy is a landlord in Dubai — Tom Mackey (@thomasmorr76510) July 28, 2026

You’re an anti-Semite with 0 legislative record — z soarzo (@doxipinbearsfan) July 28, 2026

Better than taking money from the DSA and other communists — ANJI USA PASSION🇺🇲🙏😘 (@usa_anji) July 28, 2026

Imagine thinking this is a fkex — vegasdave4 (@vegasdave4) July 28, 2026

Abdul El-Sayed already has a website set up for a 2028 presidential bid. He doesn't give a shit about MI. — Ascablander 🇺🇦 🇺🇸 (@BoCampbell18) July 28, 2026

Tlaib should probably stop helping.

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Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

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