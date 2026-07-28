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Rashida Tlaib Is Concerned About Whom Haley Stevens Accepts Money

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on July 28, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

On Tuesday, Twitchy reported that fake physician Abdul El-Sayed, the Democratic Socialist candidate for Senate in Michigan, released his financial disclosures, revealing that he and his wife own hundreds of thousands of dollars in overseas properties in India and the UAE. It turns out he's one of those evil landlords the DSA is always complaining about. He also offers consulting and speaking services for $100,000 a pop.

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The Hamas Caucus was hardest hit the other day when Michigan Gov. Gretchen "Big Gretch" Whitmer endorsed El-Sayed's opponent, Haley Stevens. Rep. Rashida Tlaib, a big El-Sayed fan (no surprise there), wanted everyone to know that Stevens, a U.S. representative, takes money from DTE, a large utility company based in Detroit that provides electricity and natural gas.

Tlaib's not helping.

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Tlaib should probably stop helping.

***

Editor’s Note: The 2026 Midterms will determine the fate of President Trump’s America First agenda. Republicans must maintain control of both chambers of Congress.

Help Twitchy continue to report on the Democrats’ radicalism and inform voters as our nation faces a crossroads. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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2026 ELECTIONS DEMOCRAT PARTY GRETCHEN WHITMER MICHIGAN ABDUL EL-SAYED

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