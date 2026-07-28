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NYT Shocked: ICE Enforces Visa Laws at Airports—Foreigners With Expired Papers Actually Detained

justmindy
justmindy | 7:30 PM on July 28, 2026
Twitchy/SJ

The New York Times would like you to know that law enforcement is doing their job of enforcing the law. They even wrote a whole article about it. 

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So, ICE is detaining people in America illegally. Isn't that what they are supposed to do? There are also laws about helping people here illegally, so that's probably why their citizen spouses are also being detained. Those pesky laws.

What a concept.

To be fair, there are many times when that is not the case. Maybe that's why the NYT is so shocked by the development. 

Pish posh. Who wants to do all that pesky paperwork? Why can't they just stay and break the law and be left alone? 

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Also, do it more quickly. 

The comments are struggling to figure out what the problem is.

Sorry you misunderstand. ONLY American citizens are required to follow laws. Those in America as guests don't have to follow laws and also, they can stay here as long as they want and America better not say one word about it. 

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Keep your head on swivel.

People are so heartless - Democrats, probably. 

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Tags:

ICE ILLEGAL ALIEN ILLEGAL IMMIGRATION THE NEW YORK TIMES

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