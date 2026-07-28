NYT Shocked: ICE Enforces Visa Laws at Airports—Foreigners With Expired Papers Actually Detained

The New York Times would like you to know that law enforcement is doing their job of enforcing the law. They even wrote a whole article about it.

ICE is detaining foreign citizens at airports with expired U.S. visas, including spouses of Americans, according to documents obtained by The New York Times and interviews with immigration lawyers. https://t.co/gHPgFnhc6r — The New York Times (@nytimes) July 28, 2026

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So, ICE is detaining people in America illegally. Isn't that what they are supposed to do? There are also laws about helping people here illegally, so that's probably why their citizen spouses are also being detained. Those pesky laws.

Yes… you can’t enter the country if your visa is expired. That’s the entire point of a visa.



The most basic immigration enforcement. https://t.co/FTPEi9UxSA — Geiger Capital (@Geiger_Capital) July 28, 2026

What a concept.

So the government is doing its job. I guess that’s news. https://t.co/vA9eZQsyht — Kurt Schlichter (@KurtSchlichter) July 28, 2026

To be fair, there are many times when that is not the case. Maybe that's why the NYT is so shocked by the development.

If they have been inspected and admitted, and are an immediate relative of a U.S. citizen they are eligible to apply for adjustment of status from inside the country. Why haven’t they? https://t.co/eI8JDjIMgz — Matthew Kolken (@mkolken) July 28, 2026

Pish posh. Who wants to do all that pesky paperwork? Why can't they just stay and break the law and be left alone?

Sorry the law doesn’t stop existing just because you married someone



Illegals are illegal if you overstayed your visa you know exactly what you were doing in most cases



And alot of these so called marriages are fraud (look up marriage fraud on center for immigration studies) https://t.co/otZX5Z9VpA — ✝️Lapis Lazuli✝️ (@LapisLazuli234) July 28, 2026

Deport them all. We don’t give af. https://t.co/H46gKRGcDT — ☀️Bad Salty Dog☀️ (@Badsaltydog) July 28, 2026

Also, do it more quickly.

🔔 Well, airports are within ICE’s jurisdiction, so. 👍 https://t.co/3hQeOwjL9z — The Same Bird (@TSBirdey) July 28, 2026

The comments are struggling to figure out what the problem is.

Excellent. Deport them all. https://t.co/75Icc1s74f — Shaun Thompson Show (@shaun_show) July 28, 2026

Cops will also detain you if you drive with an expired license.



And you'd better believe New York cops will detain you if you carry a firearm with an expired carry license. https://t.co/Cdz2OKLdHe — Neil Stevens 🇺🇸 (@presjpolk) July 28, 2026

Sorry you misunderstand. ONLY American citizens are required to follow laws. Those in America as guests don't have to follow laws and also, they can stay here as long as they want and America better not say one word about it.

Wow! You mean ICE is enforcing the law?



How Profound! https://t.co/SwDP44wzRt — Lori (@lori_usaforever) July 28, 2026

"No one is above the law!!" - Dems circa 2022



"Why are you enforcing the law!?!" - Dems 2026 https://t.co/SAiDrn6WFn — Colonel Bijan Mustardson (@Tittlewk93) July 28, 2026

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Keep your head on swivel.

Not really seeing a downside here, I thought that was what should have been happening all along? It's kind of important paperwork. https://t.co/vVKfGL3bIP — Elva the Lion ⚡︎ (@Elvathelion) July 28, 2026

People are so heartless - Democrats, probably.

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