Michigan State Rep. Born in Thailand Decides to Wear MAGA Garbage and Ridicule Americans

This is really something from Michigan State Rep. Mai Xiong, who was born in Thailand. In a reaction to what she claims is MAGA not being happy that she wore her traditional Hmong garments on the House floor, Xiong shot and edited together a video of her putting on "MAGA garbage" (although it seems she didn't have a MAGA hat, so she went with MAMA), an Olympic Team USA T-shirt, and putting on her "Mar-a-Lago face," as NPR put it.

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She then decides to do the most American thing she can do, which is to go through the McDonald's drive-thru and order what President Trump would order.

DISGUSTING: Michigan state Rep. @MaiXiongMI calls the USA “garbage” before making gross comments about Erika Kirk and making fun of the Americans she is supposed to represent. pic.twitter.com/879YD3h417 — Michigan Forward (@MIForward_Net) May 19, 2026

Congrats on being trash.



And no one cared, nor currently cares what you were wearing as you claim. — Tim Young (@TimRunsHisMouth) May 19, 2026

This is insane, even for @MaiXiongMI — Gabriel Butzke (@gabriel_butzke) May 19, 2026

I cannot understand why she genuinely feels like she can’t love America and her history and heritage. It’s sad. I feel bad for her. She is making these videos nonstop, she must be mentally exhausted — Rep. Jamie Thompson (@repjthompson) May 19, 2026

Anybody dumb enough to vote for someone who talks about them and their country this way deserves exactly what they get.

It isn't hard to research candidates so that you make the right choice.

Especially if they record themselves telling you, they hate you. — Kevin McGuire (@AmericanBear76) May 19, 2026

This is not unique. Almost all Democrats in elected positions hate our country this much. She's just the only one dumb enough to be honest about it. — weekendatBrandon's (@BidensPrevagen) May 19, 2026

Why do people who hate the United States so much want to live here? — Planet Of Memes (@PlanetOfMemes) May 19, 2026

I'm sick of seeing elected officials openly mock our country. If you don't like it here GTFO — TaraBull (@TaraBull) May 19, 2026

Imagine having your father serve with the CIA to help fight communists in North Vietnam, only to come to America, cosplay your ethnicity in public, while fully supporting every communist-influenced Democrat policy. pic.twitter.com/sEdMkqGB1C — Renyy🇺🇸🇮🇱🇮🇷 (@Renyygade) May 19, 2026

In defense of Thailand...



She was born in a refugee camp located in Thailand. She is not Thai, she's Hmong. — Mike Moss (@_MikeMoss) May 19, 2026

That’s rich. She’s Hmong. And only 50 years ago her family was living in bamboo huts in the mountains, only for her to come here and trash talk the good life she now has. — Adam (@teufelhundusmc1) May 19, 2026

Why do people vote for this? — Cranky Lady w/ Handbag Strap (@kangaetekure) May 19, 2026

She apparently won by the slightest of margins and is very beatable in her reelection effort.

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