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Michigan State Rep. Born in Thailand Decides to Wear MAGA Garbage and Ridicule Americans

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on May 19, 2026
Fuzzy Chimp

This is really something from Michigan State Rep. Mai Xiong, who was born in Thailand. In a reaction to what she claims is MAGA not being happy that she wore her traditional Hmong garments on the House floor, Xiong shot and edited together a video of her putting on "MAGA garbage" (although it seems she didn't have a MAGA hat, so she went with MAMA), an Olympic Team USA T-shirt, and putting on her "Mar-a-Lago face," as NPR put it.

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She then decides to do the most American thing she can do, which is to go through the McDonald's drive-thru and order what President Trump would order.

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She apparently won by the slightest of margins and is very beatable in her reelection effort.

***

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