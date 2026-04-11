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NPR's Podcast on Race Does an Episode on 'Mar-a-Lago Face'

Brett T. | 8:00 PM on April 11, 2026
NPR

We reported at the end of last month that a judge had blocked President Donald Trump's order to defund PBS and NPR, citing the First Amendment. We checked the text of the First Amendment, and we didn't see anywhere where the Constitution requires the people to fund state media through taxes. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss is too late: Congress already defunded them. “It is difficult to conceive of clearer evidence that a government action is targeted at viewpoints that the President does not like and seeks to squelch,” wrote Moss, a Barack Obama appointee.

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PBS and NPR are both doing fine without taxpayer funding. They even have a long-running podcast called "Code Switch," whose tagline is, "Race. In Your Face."

Code Switch recently did an episode on what they call "Mar-a-Lago face." Apparently, the MAGA movement has an "aesthetic loyalty test" that you must pass, especially if you're a woman. "The MAGA look — you know the one: dramatic eyeliner, long, wavy hair, sheath dresses — is a defining feature of President Trump's Republican Party," they discuss. "And it's about a lot more than appearances. Journalist Inae Oh joins us to talk about what the aesthetics of MAGA tell us about power, influence, race and femininity."

Yeah, we're done funding that.

You're right. They're talking about dramatic eyeliner, long hair, and sheath dresses. Don't leave out the eyeliner.

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It's telling that this episode went up on April Fool's Day.

Yes, we know what they're talking about. Race. The entire podcast is dedicated to "race and identity, remixed."

What's dying your hair blue if not a loyalty test to the Left?

***

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

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