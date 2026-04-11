NPR's Podcast on Race Does an Episode on 'Mar-a-Lago Face'

We reported at the end of last month that a judge had blocked President Donald Trump's order to defund PBS and NPR, citing the First Amendment. We checked the text of the First Amendment, and we didn't see anywhere where the Constitution requires the people to fund state media through taxes. U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss is too late: Congress already defunded them. “It is difficult to conceive of clearer evidence that a government action is targeted at viewpoints that the President does not like and seeks to squelch,” wrote Moss, a Barack Obama appointee.

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PBS and NPR are both doing fine without taxpayer funding. They even have a long-running podcast called "Code Switch," whose tagline is, "Race. In Your Face."

Code Switch recently did an episode on what they call "Mar-a-Lago face." Apparently, the MAGA movement has an "aesthetic loyalty test" that you must pass, especially if you're a woman. "The MAGA look — you know the one: dramatic eyeliner, long, wavy hair, sheath dresses — is a defining feature of President Trump's Republican Party," they discuss. "And it's about a lot more than appearances. Journalist Inae Oh joins us to talk about what the aesthetics of MAGA tell us about power, influence, race and femininity."

Yeah, we're done funding that.

NPR is complaining that women have long hair and wear pretty dresses. Apparently that’s MAGA coded. Can you guess what THEIR women look like? — Justine Brooke Murray (@Justine_Brooke) Apr 10, 2026

"Long hair and pretty dresses" is not what NPR was talking about. Why is honesty so difficult for you guys? — Jorycle (@Jorycle) April 11, 2026

You're right. They're talking about dramatic eyeliner, long hair, and sheath dresses. Don't leave out the eyeliner.

Who knew looking nice wasn’t Leftist?



Actually, I figured that out about age 12, as I’m sure most everyone here did. — NOfPlus (@OfPlus) April 11, 2026

Long hair & pretty dresses!!?!? Oh the horror!!! 😱 Lol — Steelbringer (@Aserofer) April 10, 2026

When they attack the way you look. It means they have no legitimate arguments, or coherent ideas... its just hate for the sake of hate. — FEARociousDUCKY (@FEARociousDUCKY) April 11, 2026

The childishness, no arguments just name calling. — April Bloodworth (@AprilB333) April 11, 2026

Conservatives are also happy and liberals really hate that part — Shawn Eastwood (@EagleEye002) April 11, 2026

NPR conjures images of the extremely FAT and UGLY creatures seen protesting but not knowing why. — JNM (@meadsjn) April 11, 2026

That's because their "women" are dudes! — Shawn Johnson (@ShawnGJ42) April 11, 2026

Their women tend to come with a penis. No thanks! — Paul H (@Paul8MuJ) April 10, 2026

NPR kind of woman: pic.twitter.com/QTNXfEhPLx — Joel: יוסף פנחס (@Blueeyedbull56) April 10, 2026

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Their women look like guys — Ralph (@sly605098078421) April 11, 2026

It's telling that this episode went up on April Fool's Day.

Yes, we know what they're talking about. Race. The entire podcast is dedicated to "race and identity, remixed."

What's dying your hair blue if not a loyalty test to the Left?

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives.

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