AP: Obama-Appointed Judge Blocks Order Defunding NPR and PBS, Citing First Amendment

And here we were, happy knowing that our tax dollars weren't going to support the propagandists at NPR and PBS. But once again, it seems as if that last presidential election we had was just for show, because judges seem to be running the country. We haven't seen anything in the Constitution that guarantees state-funded media, so we're curious exactly on what grounds this judge has made this ruling. The First Amendment? Get out of here.

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BREAKING: A judge blocks a Trump administration order to end federal funding for NPR and PBS. https://t.co/ZXexFpeAp6 — The Associated Press (@AP) March 31, 2026

So a judge is ordering taxpayers to fund progressive radio and TV? Michael Kunzelman reports for the AP:

Citing the First Amendment, a federal judge on Tuesday agreed to permanently block the Trump administration from implementing a presidential directive to end federal funding for National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service, two media entities that the White House has said are counterproductive to American priorities. The operational impact of U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss’ decision was not immediately clear — both because it will likely be appealed and because too much damage to the public-broadcasting system has already been done, both by the president and Congress. Moss ruled that President Donald Trump’s executive order to cease funding for NPR and PBS is unlawful and unenforceable. The judge said the First Amendment right to free speech “does not tolerate viewpoint discrimination and retaliation of this type.” “It is difficult to conceive of clearer evidence that a government action is targeted at viewpoints that the President does not like and seeks to squelch,” wrote Moss, who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama, a Democrat.

Is this guy serious? NPR and PBS have a First Amendment right to free speech, but no right to be subsidized by taxpayer dollars.

When will these activist judges quit forcing the government to spend taxpayer money? — Just Saying (@ASimpleManView) March 31, 2026

Taxpayers have already been forced to pay for the Democrat Party’s news channels for way too long. — Paul Emerson (@justpaulemerson) March 31, 2026

Rogue federal judge. Just a matter of time till a higher court upholds the law. — Kevin (@Kevin608711) March 31, 2026

And it will get overturned as they all do — Chris Kelley, CFA (@KelleyNorth) March 31, 2026

Obviously that Obama judge is outside their lane again. They will be ignored and this will be overturned on appeal. — Tom (@Tom88206311) March 31, 2026

😂😂😂 just like the last 100 attempts by kook judges to stop Trump this will also fail horribly. — FyodorDosty (@DostyFyodo57120) March 31, 2026

We were assured by both PBS and NPR that taxpayer funding was just a tiny sliver of their operating budgets, and they would carry on. Which they have been.

SCOTUS will shut this activist judge down. Per usual. — Una Paloma 🇺🇸 (@Una_Paloma1) March 31, 2026

No way this holds up on appeal.

Liberal activists think they run the country. Impeach that piece of shit off the bench. — keith miller (@Keith_Miller11) March 31, 2026

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This ruling blocking the Trump admin’s order to defund NPR and PBS will almost certainly be overturned on appeal.



Absolutely nothing in the Constitution requires American taxpayers to subsidize these blatantly biased outlets that routinely work against U.S. interests. — Bret Seufert (@bret8202) March 31, 2026

How does PBS have a constitutional right to my tax dollars? — Chris Niedner (@CNiedner88366) March 31, 2026

The First Amendment, duh.

It’s already been defunded by congress. This just blocked the redundant executive order. So nothing changes. — Tørrence (@UtahWolverine) March 31, 2026

Meaningless — RubyTubee (@rubytubee) March 31, 2026

It is meaningless. This judge must be a real progressive activist to embarrass himself like this. We've read the First Amendment. PBS and NPR aren't in there.

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Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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