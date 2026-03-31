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AP: Obama-Appointed Judge Blocks Order Defunding NPR and PBS, Citing First Amendment

Brett T. | 3:30 PM on March 31, 2026
AP Photo/Charles Dharapak, File

And here we were, happy knowing that our tax dollars weren't going to support the propagandists at NPR and PBS. But once again, it seems as if that last presidential election we had was just for show, because judges seem to be running the country. We haven't seen anything in the Constitution that guarantees state-funded media, so we're curious exactly on what grounds this judge has made this ruling. The First Amendment? Get out of here.

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So a judge is ordering taxpayers to fund progressive radio and TV? Michael Kunzelman reports for the AP:

Citing the First Amendment, a federal judge on Tuesday agreed to permanently block the Trump administration from implementing a presidential directive to end federal funding for National Public Radio and the Public Broadcasting Service, two media entities that the White House has said are counterproductive to American priorities.

The operational impact of U.S. District Judge Randolph Moss’ decision was not immediately clear — both because it will likely be appealed and because too much damage to the public-broadcasting system has already been done, both by the president and Congress.

Moss ruled that President Donald Trump’s executive order to cease funding for NPR and PBS is unlawful and unenforceable. The judge said the First Amendment right to free speech “does not tolerate viewpoint discrimination and retaliation of this type.”

“It is difficult to conceive of clearer evidence that a government action is targeted at viewpoints that the President does not like and seeks to squelch,” wrote Moss, who was nominated to the bench by President Barack Obama, a Democrat.

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Is this guy serious? NPR and PBS have a First Amendment right to free speech, but no right to be subsidized by taxpayer dollars.

We were assured by both PBS and NPR that taxpayer funding was just a tiny sliver of their operating budgets, and they would carry on. Which they have been.

No way this holds up on appeal.

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The First Amendment, duh.

It is meaningless. This judge must be a real progressive activist to embarrass himself like this. We've read the First Amendment. PBS and NPR aren't in there.

***

Editor's Note: Unelected federal judges are hijacking President Trump's agenda and insulting the will of the people.

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