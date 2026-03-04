Legendary College Football Coach Lou Holtz has Died
We Learn More About Wife of Service Member Who Trashed Operation Epic Fury in TMZ Interview

Brett T. | 10:00 PM on March 04, 2026
AP Photo/Matt Rourke

We missed this because it was a TMZ exclusive, but the site on Monday published an exclusive video of a woman whose husband is stationed in the Middle East, and he's told her that more members of the military have been vocally upset about Operation Epic Fury than ever before.

TMZ, known better for its entertainment coverage, reported:

The wife of an active military member currently deployed in the Middle East is sounding the alarm ... saying the Trump administration’s strikes on Iran feel like a dangerous distraction.

Kendall Brown joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday, saying more American service members are speaking out than ever before — with many echoing the same thought this has less to do with protecting Americans and more to do with deflecting from issues in the United States.

Catch the whole clip -- 'cause Kendall talks in-depth about how her husband is deeply unhappy with the situation, and she’s terrified he could end up paying the ultimate price for politics. As you know, the administration launched attacks on Iran Saturday with Israel's assistance.

We've found the whole clip online, but really, this edit is enough:

The post continues:

… Kendall Brown blubbers.  

Absolutely shameful. Disgraceful. Pathetic.  

Video: @TMZ

People started looking into Kendall Brown online.

So not only was she a digital strategist for Muslim Advocates, she also worked on the Kamala Harris campaign:

So that's where TMZ found her.

Nose piercing theory confirmed.

She claims to be a disabled queer woman who is married to an active duty service member.

So, an editor at TMZ saw her rant online and thought they'd swerve out of their lane into politics. Because the source was so credible.

***

Tags:

IRAN KAMALA HARRIS MILITARY OPERATION EPIC FURY

