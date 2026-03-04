We Learn More About Wife of Service Member Who Trashed Operation Epic Fury in TMZ Interview

We missed this because it was a TMZ exclusive, but the site on Monday published an exclusive video of a woman whose husband is stationed in the Middle East, and he's told her that more members of the military have been vocally upset about Operation Epic Fury than ever before.

TMZ, known better for its entertainment coverage, reported:

The wife of an active military member currently deployed in the Middle East is sounding the alarm ... saying the Trump administration’s strikes on Iran feel like a dangerous distraction. Kendall Brown joined us on "TMZ Live" Monday, saying more American service members are speaking out than ever before — with many echoing the same thought this has less to do with protecting Americans and more to do with deflecting from issues in the United States. Catch the whole clip -- 'cause Kendall talks in-depth about how her husband is deeply unhappy with the situation, and she’s terrified he could end up paying the ultimate price for politics. As you know, the administration launched attacks on Iran Saturday with Israel's assistance.

We've found the whole clip online, but really, this edit is enough:

WATCH🚨: The wife of a deployed U.S. service member—risking his life in the Middle East—runs to TMZ to whine about how 'upset' she and her husband are over strikes on Iran.



'This has everything to do with distracting from this administration's dismal performance at home,'… pic.twitter.com/n8BjunEzX8 — Officer Lew (@officer_Lew) March 3, 2026

The post continues:

… Kendall Brown blubbers. Absolutely shameful. Disgraceful. Pathetic. Video: @TMZ

I would bet you all a cup of coffee this is all her doing.



This is also why I can’t stand most women. https://t.co/0QHZgVsqgU — Amy Curtis (@RantyAmyCurtis) March 4, 2026

People started looking into Kendall Brown online.

And here she is. Makes total sense now. https://t.co/PZ69flV5Fx pic.twitter.com/8ArqG7xqFu — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) March 3, 2026

So not only was she a digital strategist for Muslim Advocates, she also worked on the Kamala Harris campaign:

Wait the lady whose husband is deployed in the Middle East and went on an unhinged rant against Trump and the military worked for Kamala Harris’ campaign?!



Who could’ve possibly seen this coming https://t.co/qPblshVbek pic.twitter.com/tZb4Ov0IUE — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) March 4, 2026

So that's where TMZ found her.

Nose piercing theory confirmed.

I want verification that she actually a military wife — GoHeelsNC1979 (@NotGarbage79) March 4, 2026

She claims to be a disabled queer woman who is married to an active duty service member.

A random concerned citizen turns out to be a former campaign staffer? I’m shocked. Truly. It’s almost like there’s a script for these "organic" viral moments. 🎭 — EGG🪺🐣🥚 (@seunfunmiii) March 4, 2026

That a unique way to push their agenda I have to admit. — Mitch🇺🇸 (@USVeteranMitch) March 4, 2026

Right out of Rules for Radicals — The Pampered Hippie 🦬 (@pamperedhippie1) March 4, 2026

Ahh, it makes sense she is still involved with DNC and making talking points. — JS (@jacsbk1120) March 4, 2026

Just another example of women being horrible for attention online — Mandy (@MarindaVannoy1) March 4, 2026

She has James Lankford on her LinkedIn profile pic? That also makes perfect sense. — Not a Schill (@Notaschill) March 4, 2026

So it’s all made up. Got it. Another psyop — Marlas_Mom (@ultramagagrammy) March 4, 2026

So, an editor at TMZ saw her rant online and thought they'd swerve out of their lane into politics. Because the source was so credible.

