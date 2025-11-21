Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Excitement Over Dems' Stunt Getting TMZ's Attention Gives Away the Game

GIF Giving: CNBC Anchor Battles Liar Hakeem Jeffries Over Obamacare and Delivers Perfect...
Doug P. | 4:10 PM on November 21, 2025
AP Photo/Paul Sancya, Pool

As you know, the Democrats who participated in a video advising servicemembers to disobey "illegal orders" are now playing the victim after President Trump posted about the possible penalties for sedition.

If you were busy doing other things this week, here's the video featuring, among others, Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan: 

Some Democrats are now backing off a little bit, while others are making it abundantly what this really was: A TDS-driven stunt for attention and lib media consumption. Sen. Slotkin's post about how the "story is moving" seems to confirm that: 

All of the Democrats involved in the video are going to end up on Colbert and Kimmel to accept accolades, aren't they? 

We're shocked. Shocked!

Yeah, they don't really know how to answer questions about that, so TMZ it is!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (including their seditious behavior).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you and have a great weekend!

