Sen. Elissa Slotkin's Excitement Over Dems' Stunt Getting TMZ's Attention Gives Away the Game

As you know, the Democrats who participated in a video advising servicemembers to disobey "illegal orders" are now playing the victim after President Trump posted about the possible penalties for sedition.

Advertisement

If you were busy doing other things this week, here's the video featuring, among others, Sen. Elissa Slotkin of Michigan:

BREAKING: Elected Democrats just released a video encouraging members of the military to commit treason and DEFY orders from Trump and Hegseth pic.twitter.com/Sm4calnccR — Libs of TikTok (@libsoftiktok) November 18, 2025

Some Democrats are now backing off a little bit, while others are making it abundantly what this really was: A TDS-driven stunt for attention and lib media consumption. Sen. Slotkin's post about how the "story is moving" seems to confirm that:

You know a story is moving when TMZ calls. Thanks to Chuck, and Harvey, who served in the Air National Guard, for having me on. pic.twitter.com/ZMHacmbog2 — Sen. Elissa Slotkin (@SenatorSlotkin) November 21, 2025

All of the Democrats involved in the video are going to end up on Colbert and Kimmel to accept accolades, aren't they?

So this wasn’t an effort to seek attention? Totally checks out. https://t.co/swu8Dz2epW — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) November 21, 2025

We're shocked. Shocked!

They’ll talk about anything but the orders they claim are illegal. https://t.co/xwdPlmaYtn — jimtreacher.substack.com (@jtLOL) November 21, 2025

Yeah, they don't really know how to answer questions about that, so TMZ it is!

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda and domestic insanity (including their seditious behavior).

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you and have a great weekend!