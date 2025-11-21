VIP
The Look on This Dem Rep's Face When a CNN Host Asked for 'Unlawful Order' Specifics Spoke Volumes

Doug P. | 2:19 PM on November 21, 2025

A few congressional Democrats and some other former intelligence community officials continue to be triggered by President Trump's reminder that advising servicemembers to disobey orders from the Commander in Chief constitutes sedition has culminated in the people who put out the video now playing the victim

Rep. Maggie Goodlander, the wife of former Biden NSA Jake Sullivan, is one of those Democrats:

Those Democrats love the Constitution so much they're advising members of the military to consider violating their constitutional oath. 

Here's another one:

Trump posted about what the penalty can be for sedition or treason without even naming anybody. Are these Dems admitting that's what they did? 

On CNN, Wolf Blitzer performed a random act of journalism by asking Goodlander a question that obviously made her uncomfortable before giving a stammering answer instead of just admitting this is another shameless Democrat stunt. Watch: 

The Democrats are really good at inventing straw men to do battle against. Patting themselves on the backs for fighting things that either don't exist or aren't even happening is their specialty.  

The Democrats' default position. 

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda.

