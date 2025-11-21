The Look on This Dem Rep's Face When a CNN Host Asked for 'Unlawful Order' Specifics Spoke Volumes

A few congressional Democrats and some other former intelligence community officials continue to be triggered by President Trump's reminder that advising servicemembers to disobey orders from the Commander in Chief constitutes sedition has culminated in the people who put out the video now playing the victim.

Rep. Maggie Goodlander, the wife of former Biden NSA Jake Sullivan, is one of those Democrats:

Know this about me, President Trump: I love our Constitution, and I will never give up the ship. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8EXWaNQmgs — Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (@RepGoodlander) November 20, 2025

Those Democrats love the Constitution so much they're advising members of the military to consider violating their constitutional oath.

Here's another one:

The President called for the arrest and death of me and my colleagues.



Patriotic Americans everywhere should reject this call for violence. pic.twitter.com/7vngQHDu9v — Chris Deluzio (@ChrisForPA) November 21, 2025

Trump posted about what the penalty can be for sedition or treason without even naming anybody. Are these Dems admitting that's what they did?

On CNN, Wolf Blitzer performed a random act of journalism by asking Goodlander a question that obviously made her uncomfortable before giving a stammering answer instead of just admitting this is another shameless Democrat stunt. Watch:

WATCH: New Hampshire Democrat Maggie Goodlander BRUTALLY struggles to answer whether members of the military have told her they have been given unlawful orders.



GOODLANDER: “Well… you know… what I’d say is…the, the..." pic.twitter.com/S6K31c9rAK — RNC Research (@RNCResearch) November 21, 2025

The Democrats are really good at inventing straw men to do battle against. Patting themselves on the backs for fighting things that either don't exist or aren't even happening is their specialty.

She couldn't decide if she should lie or not... and she chose to lie — Geezus Man (@GeezusMan) November 21, 2025

The Democrats' default position.

