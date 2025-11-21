Dem Rep (Wife of Jake Sullivan) Ratioed Bigly for Constitutional Pearl-Clutching in Response to Trump

As you know by now, some congressional Democrats and former intelligence community officials (when have they ever lied to us?) put out a video this week that basically called on members of the U.S. military to defy any orders coming down from the Commander in Chief or Secretary of War that they consider to be illegal.

President Trump posted on social media that in his opinion that constitutes sedition and then reminded everybody what the penalty for that could be.

Suddenly the seditious Democrats were playing the victims, while, in a way, telling on themselves:

President Trump:



"Sedition is punishable by death."



Mentions no names and no parties.



A bunch of Democrats:



"THE PRESIDENT IS CALLING FOR MY DEATH!"



Why are they taking it so personally if they're not seditious?



Oh. pic.twitter.com/gcCyQMXXEl — Whale Psychiatrist ™️ (@k_ovfefe2) November 20, 2025

One of those Democrats is Rep. Maggie Goodlander, who just happens to be married to former Biden NatSec Adviser Jake Sullivan. Goodlander tried to wrap herself in the Constitution in order to defend the effort to get servicemembers to, well, go around their constitutional oath. A big ol' ratio ensued:

Know this about me, President Trump: I love our Constitution, and I will never give up the ship. 🇺🇸 pic.twitter.com/8EXWaNQmgs — Congresswoman Maggie Goodlander (@RepGoodlander) November 20, 2025

"I defend our Constitution by joining Dems in encouraging servicemembers to ignore orders from their Commander in Chief, a process spelled out in the Constitution, just because we don't like the president" is a heckuva way to allegedly "love our Constitution."

Maggie’s husband, Jake Sullivan, is the one who cooked up the fake Benghazi “protest” narrative, a story that only ever benefited al-Qaeda. The only ship this wretch is on now is a rapidly sinking one. https://t.co/E5aBOoUJ3g — Sarah Adams (@TPASarah) November 21, 2025

There is no defense to what you put out there. If you think there is something unconstitutional take it to court. Do not endanger our troops lives. — Big Fish (@BigFish3000) November 21, 2025

And of course these Dems can't cite any examples of "illegal orders" that have come down. They just want to imply that Trump and Hegseth are doing illegal things because the Left has no scruples whatsoever.

Stop it. Your entire stunt is moronic and seditious. https://t.co/IKjDRM8T7l — Ned Ryun (@nedryun) November 21, 2025

Based on their reaction to Trump's reminder about sedition, they seem to know it too.

