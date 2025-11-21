Karoline Leavitt Minces NO Words Framing Trump's Mamdani Meeting and Proves How Unhinged...
Read the Room! Democrats Step On a GIANT Rake Calling for Remembrance of...
Sean Parnell Tosses NBC News' Scoop About Drug-Smuggling Boats in the '100 Percent...
Nice Backpedal: Democrat Aftyn Behn Now Claims That She Never Said She Hates...
Hypocrisy Level: Expert – Maddow Went from Smearing Cheney as Evil to Sitting...
Mamdani to NYC Jews: 'International Law' Trumps Your First Amendment — Even Inside...
Dem Sheldon Whitehouse Whines Taxpayers Didn’t Pay for His Brazilian Climate Change Vacati...
James Comer Reads Aloud Fundraising Letter to Epstein Offering Dinner with Hakeem Jeffries
VIP
Somalia Doesn’t Need a Government Budget – It Has Minnesota
VIP
Woman With Extremely Large Forehead Goes on a Tirade Against MAGA
Tis the Season: Gov. Tony Evers Excited to Decorate the ‘Learning Tree’
Ron Filipkowski Posts Montage of President Trump Insulting Female Reporters
Dem Candidate in Tennessee Says She Hates All the Things That Make Nashville...
Emma Vigeland Explains How the Epstein Files Are an 'Elizabethan Revenge Tragedy'

Dem Rep (Wife of Jake Sullivan) Ratioed Bigly for Constitutional Pearl-Clutching in Response to Trump

Doug P. | 11:44 AM on November 21, 2025
ImgFlip

As you know by now, some congressional Democrats and former intelligence community officials (when have they ever lied to us?) put out a video this week that basically called on members of the U.S. military to defy any orders coming down from the Commander in Chief or Secretary of War that they consider to be illegal.

Advertisement

President Trump posted on social media that in his opinion that constitutes sedition and then reminded everybody what the penalty for that could be. 

Suddenly the seditious Democrats were playing the victims, while, in a way, telling on themselves:

One of those Democrats is Rep. Maggie Goodlander, who just happens to be married to former Biden NatSec Adviser Jake Sullivan. Goodlander tried to wrap herself in the Constitution in order to defend the effort to get servicemembers to, well, go around their constitutional oath. A big ol' ratio ensued: 

"I defend our Constitution by joining Dems in encouraging servicemembers to ignore orders from their Commander in Chief, a process spelled out in the Constitution, just because we don't like the president" is a heckuva way to allegedly "love our Constitution." 

Recommended

Read the Room! Democrats Step On a GIANT Rake Calling for Remembrance of 'Transgender Victims'
Grateful Calvin
Advertisement

And of course these Dems can't cite any examples of "illegal orders" that have come down. They just want to imply that Trump and Hegseth are doing illegal things because the Left has no scruples whatsoever. 

Based on their reaction to Trump's reminder about sedition, they seem to know it too. 

*****

Editor’s Note: The Democrat Party has never been less popular as voters reject its globalist agenda, domestic lunacy and, yes, even seditious behavior.

Help us continue exposing Democrats' plans to lead America down a dangerous path. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to get 60% off your membership. Thank you and have a great weekend!

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Read the Room! Democrats Step On a GIANT Rake Calling for Remembrance of 'Transgender Victims'
Grateful Calvin
Karoline Leavitt Minces NO Words Framing Trump's Mamdani Meeting and Proves How Unhinged Dems Have Become
Doug P.
Nice Backpedal: Democrat Aftyn Behn Now Claims That She Never Said She Hates Nashville (She Did)
Grateful Calvin
Mamdani to NYC Jews: 'International Law' Trumps Your First Amendment — Even Inside a Synagogue
justmindy
Sean Parnell Tosses NBC News' Scoop About Drug-Smuggling Boats in the '100 Percent Fake News' Shredder
Doug P.
Hypocrisy Level: Expert – Maddow Went from Smearing Cheney as Evil to Sitting Pretty at His Funeral
justmindy

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Read the Room! Democrats Step On a GIANT Rake Calling for Remembrance of 'Transgender Victims' Grateful Calvin
Advertisement