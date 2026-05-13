RATIO! TMZ Poll Asking About Spencer Pratt's Possibly Misleading Campaign Ad Is NOT Going the Dems' Way

Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt's recent campaign ad calling out the incompetence of the city's current political leadership while showing the trailer he lives in on the property where his house once stood before being burned down is resonating big time. You can tell the ad struck a nerve based on some Democrat and media unfavorable reactions to how Pratt has highlighted the insane red tape that is preventing some Los Angeles residents from rebuilding following the devastating fires.

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Current L.A. Mayor Karen Bass is concerned she's being "demonized" in Pratt's ads, calling them violent and hateful.

This is one of the ads the Democrats are clutching pearls over:

They not like us pic.twitter.com/78hducHDUE — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) April 29, 2026

TMZ has been doing their part on apparent behalf of the Dems by pointing out that Pratt is now actually staying in a hotel and not in a trailer on the property where his house once stood.

😳 EXCLUSIVE: Spencer Pratt is staying at the Bel Air hotel, not his airstream trailer.



Details: https://t.co/aMYI685oaT pic.twitter.com/r8VXLhiG9F — TMZ (@TMZ) May 13, 2026

Yeah, and why would that be, TMZ?

Perhaps the best part of this media fail is TMZ's online poll asking if Pratt's ad that we featured above is misleading now that there are reports he's currently living out of a hotel instead of the charred ruins of his L.A. home that's taking forever to rebuild because of bureaucratic red tape:

Would you consider Spencer Pratt's campaign ad misleading now that it's revealed that he lives in one of LA's premier hotels rather than the trailer on his lot? 🤔 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 13, 2026

Talk about your backfired polls!

I don’t think the voting is going the way they thought maybe https://t.co/l0nhqs2fLq — Dana Loesch (@DLoesch) May 13, 2026

It sure doesn't appear that way.

This definitely didn’t go the way they thought it was gonna go. https://t.co/FZXdorjabT pic.twitter.com/pAGyUgJb2h — Ribz of Tik Tok (@ribzoftiktok) May 13, 2026

At the time this story was published the percentage is even a little worse for the anti-Pratt side. Ouch!

tmz crashing harder than a meth head on a Los Angeles sidewalk. — Lisa (@Rockprincess818) May 14, 2026

You stupid assholes got ratio’d to the max. Enjoy! — Rob Schmitt (@SchmittNYC) May 14, 2026

How goes the war? pic.twitter.com/0Cbi7VFM5E — The Doctor (@TennantRob) May 14, 2026

EPIC ratio.

Would you consider yourself ass now that your little smear campaign backfired spectacularly, @TMZ? pic.twitter.com/uAQjrS3TlT — 🍹 Princess Consuela Banana-Hammock (@kimmie_c_) May 14, 2026

Maybe Pratt could head north a bit and stay at Gavin Newsom's favorite French Laundry for a while.

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while trying to run cover for the Democrats.

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