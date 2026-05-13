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RATIO! TMZ Poll Asking About Spencer Pratt's Possibly Misleading Campaign Ad Is NOT Going the Dems' Way

Doug P. | 10:15 PM on May 13, 2026
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Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt's recent campaign ad calling out the incompetence of the city's current political leadership while showing the trailer he lives in on the property where his house once stood before being burned down is resonating big time. You can tell the ad struck a nerve based on some Democrat and media unfavorable reactions to how Pratt has highlighted the insane red tape that is preventing some Los Angeles residents from rebuilding following the devastating fires. 

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Current L.A. Mayor Karen Bass is concerned she's being "demonized" in Pratt's ads, calling them violent and hateful. 

This is one of the ads the Democrats are clutching pearls over:

TMZ has been doing their part on apparent behalf of the Dems by pointing out that Pratt is now actually staying in a hotel and not in a trailer on the property where his house once stood.

Yeah, and why would that be, TMZ?

Perhaps the best part of this media fail is TMZ's online poll asking if Pratt's ad that we featured above is misleading now that there are reports he's currently living out of a hotel instead of the charred ruins of his L.A. home that's taking forever to rebuild because of bureaucratic red tape: 

Talk about your backfired polls!

It sure doesn't appear that way. 

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At the time this story was published the percentage is even a little worse for the anti-Pratt side. Ouch!

EPIC ratio. 

Maybe Pratt could head north a bit and stay at Gavin Newsom's favorite French Laundry for a while. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while trying to run cover for the Democrats. 

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