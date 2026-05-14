TMZ Poll Asking If Spencer Pratt's Ad Is Misleading Comes to an End (Let's Check on the Backfire Level)

As we told you last night, TMZ was getting roasted over their story about an ad from Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt. Accompanying the story, TMZ also had a poll about Pratt's ad that asked if it was misleading.

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Yes, that's right, TMZ was trying to dogpile a guy for not living at his home that burned down and instead claiming he's been staying at a hotel instead despite having an ad that shows a trailer on the property where his home once stood. How dare he!

Spencer Pratt is firing back at claims he misled voters about living in a trailer after critics called him out for staying at Hotel Bel-Air. 🗣️ pic.twitter.com/P1BM1A71zx — TMZ (@TMZ) May 13, 2026

What would we do without "journalism"?

Is @TMZ really out here attacking Spencer Pratt for staying in a Hotel Bel-Air after his Pacific Palisades home got torched in the LA wildfires?



Bro, the guy’s lot is a smoking crater thanks to Gavin Newsom’s clown show leadership, endless bureaucracy blocking power/water… https://t.co/AvFpH32xiz — Buzz Patterson (@BuzzPatterson) May 13, 2026

TMZ is totally missing the point.



They let his and 7,000 other houses burn because of poor management.



This appearance is only good for Spencer. TMZ looks like fools. https://t.co/TFeLR82uDd — Brad Parscale (@parscale) May 13, 2026

The lib media consider missing the point to be part of their job.

On top of that, TMZ thought a poll asking if Pratt's ad is misleading would be a good idea. If you haven't seen it, this is the spot in question:

They not like us pic.twitter.com/78hducHDUE — Spencer Pratt (@spencerpratt) April 29, 2026

You can tell Pratt's ad is right over the target based on the Dem and media reaction.

We're doing a follow-up because TMZ's poll is coming to its 24-hour close. It started out not going the way TMZ was no doubt hoping. How about now? Yep, it's still getting crushed:

Would you consider Spencer Pratt's campaign ad misleading now that it's revealed that he lives in one of LA's premier hotels rather than the trailer on his lot? 🤔 — TMZ (@TMZ) May 13, 2026

It's 94 percent "no" to 6 percent "yes." We'd call that a backfire.

Make the battleship sinking sound now please. pic.twitter.com/q5Ai0Rg7PX — Coleman (@doggiebrigade) May 14, 2026

OOF.

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