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TMZ Poll Asking If Spencer Pratt's Ad Is Misleading Comes to an End (Let's Check on the Backfire Level)

Doug P. | 3:20 PM on May 14, 2026

As we told you last night, TMZ was getting roasted over their story about an ad from Los Angeles mayoral candidate Spencer Pratt. Accompanying the story, TMZ also had a poll about Pratt's ad that asked if it was misleading.

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Yes, that's right, TMZ was trying to dogpile a guy for not living at his home that burned down and instead claiming he's been staying at a hotel instead despite having an ad that shows a trailer on the property where his home once stood. How dare he!

What would we do without "journalism"?

The lib media consider missing the point to be part of their job.

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On top of that, TMZ thought a poll asking if Pratt's ad is misleading would be a good idea. If you haven't seen it, this is the spot in question:

You can tell Pratt's ad is right over the target based on the Dem and media reaction. 

We're doing a follow-up because TMZ's poll is coming to its 24-hour close. It started out not going the way TMZ was no doubt hoping. How about now? Yep, it's still getting crushed: 

It's 94 percent "no" to 6 percent "yes." We'd call that a backfire. 

OOF.

*****

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