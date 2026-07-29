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Equine Embarrassment: Tim Walz Trots Out 'Horse Dewormer' Lie to Stick Up for His Buddy Tony Fauci

Grateful Calvin
Grateful Calvin | 4:30 PM on July 29, 2026
Twitchy


If there is any politician in America who should never mention horses, it is Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. For those who don't remember from the 2024 presidential campaign, Walz's history includes an ... ahem ... rather unfortunate relationship with the equines

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We won't rehash all of the sordid details, but we'll let President Trump sum up the 'horse semen' story as only he can: 

Yeah, we didn't forget that. Even though we often wish we could. 

Today, as the evil gnome Tony Fauci was refusing to answer ANY questions in his Senate hearing, Walz decided he had to stick up for his buddy who lied to Americans for YEARS during COVID. 

He must still have horses on the brain, though (We know: Eeew!) because in his white knighting for the disgraced doctor, Walz repeated another of the most reprehensible lies of the COVID era: calling Ivermectin 'horse dewormer.'

Really? REALLY? 

We wonder what other debunked 'science' Walz still believes in. Oh, right. He believes that men can have babies.  

We won't mention the facts that Ivermectin is a Nobel-prize-winning medication FOR HUMANS, or that it has proven to be an effective treatment for the Fauci Flu. 

We'll just kindly ask Walz to leave the horses alone. Haven't they suffered at his hands enough? 

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Hey, we're not going to say that story is true. 

We'll just say that the 'fact-checkers' at PolitiFact rated it 'completely' false, and let our readers be the judges. 

Setting the horses aside (thankfully, for their sake), Walz obviously knows nothing about Ivermectin. Just like Fauci himself

As usual, Fauci refused to address his lies. 

But Walz's post was embarrassing for other reasons as well, such as his attempt to deflect to rising cases of measles, when everyone knows what is causing that. 

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There's also the fact that the measles uptick isn't nearly the cataclysm that Walz is trying to fear-monger it to be. 

All specifics aside, however, Walz is just a national embarrassment and a disgrace no matter what topic he raises. 

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We remember that. 

We also remember his COVID 'snitch line.'

And we remember how Walz, like Andrew Cuomo and other Democrat governors, sentenced elderly Americans to death during the pandemic.

We're just spitballing here, but maybe Walz should keep his gaping pie hole shut about COVID, Fauci, and everything else.

Forever. 

The only time America needs to hear from him again is at his sentencing, should he ever receive the justice he deserves. 

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Oh, we almost forgot how much Walz loves China and the CCP. 

No wonder he's so upset that everyone is demanding answers and accountability from Wuhan Fauci

There were so many replies telling Walz to shut up that we'll let America's favorite terrapin close this one out.  

Thank you, Franklin. 

Thank you for saying what we're all thinking. 

And to Tim Walz, never mention horses again, weirdo. 

============================================

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ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 MINNESOTA TIM WALZ

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