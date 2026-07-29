Equine Embarrassment: Tim Walz Trots Out 'Horse Dewormer' Lie to Stick Up for His Buddy Tony Fauci



If there is any politician in America who should never mention horses, it is Minnesota Gov. Tim Walz. For those who don't remember from the 2024 presidential campaign, Walz's history includes an ... ahem ... rather unfortunate relationship with the equines.

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We won't rehash all of the sordid details, but we'll let President Trump sum up the 'horse semen' story as only he can:

“AHHHHHHH I’M TIM WALZ, I BANG HORSES AND PRETEND I SERVED IN IRAQ AHHHHHH” pic.twitter.com/bpzW967ACV — David Santa Carla 🦇 (@TheOnlyDSC) August 8, 2024

Yeah, we didn't forget that. Even though we often wish we could.

Today, as the evil gnome Tony Fauci was refusing to answer ANY questions in his Senate hearing, Walz decided he had to stick up for his buddy who lied to Americans for YEARS during COVID.

He must still have horses on the brain, though (We know: Eeew!) because in his white knighting for the disgraced doctor, Walz repeated another of the most reprehensible lies of the COVID era: calling Ivermectin 'horse dewormer.'

As Measles cases hit a 35 year high, as a senseless war rages on with no exit plan, as gas climbs to record highs, and the Epstein files remain secret, the U.S. Senate is holding a hearing today to yell at Dr. Fauci and again push horse dewormer on the American public. — Governor Tim Walz (@GovTimWalz) July 29, 2026

Really? REALLY?

We wonder what other debunked 'science' Walz still believes in. Oh, right. He believes that men can have babies.

We won't mention the facts that Ivermectin is a Nobel-prize-winning medication FOR HUMANS, or that it has proven to be an effective treatment for the Fauci Flu.

We'll just kindly ask Walz to leave the horses alone. Haven't they suffered at his hands enough?

You really are quite retarded aren't you. Horse Dewormer 🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣🤣@joerogan — 🇺🇸Keith E. Roberts 🇺🇸 (@BIGHAAS15) July 29, 2026

What’s the problem with horse dewormer Tim? You drank horse semen…which is worse? — Kitty Has Klaws ™️ 🇺🇸🦮🐱🐾🌴🎼☮️ MAGA (@DaisyMae429) July 29, 2026

Hey, we're not going to say that story is true.

We'll just say that the 'fact-checkers' at PolitiFact rated it 'completely' false, and let our readers be the judges.

Setting the horses aside (thankfully, for their sake), Walz obviously knows nothing about Ivermectin. Just like Fauci himself.

Ron Johnson Holds Up A STACK of Studies Showing 60-70% Effectiveness of Ivermectin, Says Fauci COVERED IT UP



“You said there was no evidence”



“There’s ALL KIND of Evidence”



“To what extent were you involved in sabotaging Hydroxychloroquine and ivermectin?”



*Pleads the Fifth* pic.twitter.com/O5QkuoN70n — Benny Johnson (@bennyjohnson) July 29, 2026

As usual, Fauci refused to address his lies.

But Walz's post was embarrassing for other reasons as well, such as his attempt to deflect to rising cases of measles, when everyone knows what is causing that.

Couldn’t possibly be from the third world savages you imported huh?

Retard — Julia_Gulia2.0 (@gypsytears75) July 29, 2026

WHO has contracted Measles, Tim?

WHO brought them over?

Measles doesn't spontaneously break out. They come from countries that don't eradicate them... https://t.co/LWbi6fskcP — Taz for Governor of the World! (@tazjam) July 29, 2026

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There's also the fact that the measles uptick isn't nearly the cataclysm that Walz is trying to fear-monger it to be.

This “35 year high” entails all of <2,500 cases in a nation of 340 million people. Including ~20 million Biden illegal immigrants. Demagogue. https://t.co/kcNE6Z6D9y — Dennis Kneale (@denniskneale) July 29, 2026

3 people died of measles in the last year.

The lockdowns caused between 27,000 and 150,000 deaths of despair (in excess of normal rates- suicide/drugs/alcohol). This is to say nothing of learning loss, the crime sprees, and legacy damage to the COVID kids who remain unable to… — Caesar Solid IV (@caesarsolidiv) July 29, 2026

All specifics aside, however, Walz is just a national embarrassment and a disgrace no matter what topic he raises.

You pardoned a man who raped a child to prevent him from being deported. I can’t imagine the blackness of the soul of someone who would do such a thing — Audra Worlow 🇺🇸 (@audrawrongspeak) July 29, 2026

And during all of this, you're spending all your time designing transgender dolls for children in public schools.

Let's just blow off all of the continuing fraud in your state, right?

Tim Walz is a failure https://t.co/SvABgL9Rf3 — mitrajoon (@mitrajoon246071) July 29, 2026

Remember during covid Tim Walz called the National Guard To force people to stay in their homes. I do. #Fauci pic.twitter.com/4nIHZVVxgx — Lynda Evans (@LyndaEvansurq) July 29, 2026

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We remember that.

We also remember his COVID 'snitch line.'

Says the clown who set up a COVID snitch hotline so neighbors could rat each other out for violating his authoritarian stay-at-home orders.



F*** off. pic.twitter.com/1D4pZeWCsr — Gina Milan (@ginamilan_) July 29, 2026

And we remember how Walz, like Andrew Cuomo and other Democrat governors, sentenced elderly Americans to death during the pandemic.

You sent thousands of Grandparents to their deaths in Long Term Care Facilities.



If one would been my relative, you wouldn't get a moment of peace after you leave office



You are a f***** Piece of S*** pic.twitter.com/RkqwFej7vx — SeymoreSR (@sr_seymore) July 29, 2026

We're just spitballing here, but maybe Walz should keep his gaping pie hole shut about COVID, Fauci, and everything else.

Forever.

The only time America needs to hear from him again is at his sentencing, should he ever receive the justice he deserves.

You like Fauci should be behind bars. Pardoned any more child rapists lately? pic.twitter.com/t6iJEbyAj6 — Blue Collar Dad (@BlueCollarDad73) July 29, 2026

Every time you open your Mouth you show the country & World just what an Idiot you really are. You supported the Invasion of the country by 15-20 million Illegal Aliens who were not vetted either Medically, of for Security purposes. Do you think some of those 15-20 million… pic.twitter.com/vogOVxv2cy — 31Kelleher (@31Kelleher) July 29, 2026

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Oh, we almost forgot how much Walz loves China and the CCP.

No wonder he's so upset that everyone is demanding answers and accountability from Wuhan Fauci.

There were so many replies telling Walz to shut up that we'll let America's favorite terrapin close this one out.

Thank you, Franklin.

Thank you for saying what we're all thinking.

And to Tim Walz, never mention horses again, weirdo.





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