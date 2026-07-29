Deranged WNBA Owner Berates Teenage Fans Supporting Fair Play for Women

Amid the WNBA’s ongoing controversy over men competing in women’s sports, two young girls attended a Seattle Storm game last night to support Sophie Cunningham. They wore T-shirts from a sporting-goods company that defends women’s right to fair competition in female sports. This apparently deeply offended the team’s owner. (We mention that the Seattle Storm is a WNBA franchise because many readers may not recognize a team with such a long record of losing.)

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Last night, @seattlestorm co-owner Celeste Keaton cursed out two teen girls for wearing @xx_xyathletics shirts, calling them "f*cking insane." One of them was left in tears. I tried to get security involved and was told I should email the front office. pic.twitter.com/Qi8TcfRtYB — Brandi Kruse (@BrandiKruse) July 29, 2026

So, a woman who owns a WNBA team berated young women supporting women in sports. Make it make sense.

These girls are my heroes. They are teenagers.

Their courage is inspiring. https://t.co/7o6wLpH5FC — Jennifer Sey (@JenniferSey) July 29, 2026

The “No Hate” people invoke Jesus to shame girls and then call them “f***ing insane”. Apparently that’s what a Storm co-owner thinks about young female athletes. https://t.co/AiSWT5Kq6s — Beth Daranciang (@bethsd) July 29, 2026

Maybe young women should stop supporting her team.

Girls: ‘Thank you Sophie!’



Seattle Storm owner: ‘You are f*cking insane…for you to come here and pull this sh*t…I hope Jesus can forgive you for what sin you’ve done…I hope God can save you.’



Eek…as if that’s a totally normal response to girls holding a thank you sign? 😳 https://t.co/t9jNPpmiH1 — Kristen Mag (@kristenmag) July 29, 2026

Obviously, only Jesus can speak for Himself, but we feel certain he is not angry with these girls.

This is Seattle Storm basketball team co-owner Celeste Keaton: https://t.co/MgVjaVyCaR pic.twitter.com/QJukF17yDn — Andy Ngo (@MrAndyNgo) July 29, 2026

That makes sense.

These young women came to support Sophie Cunningham. Instead, they were yelled at and cursed out by the owner of the @seattlestorm, leaving them in tears.



Watch their interview ⬇️@xx_xyathletics https://t.co/Z6Skl5zgDA pic.twitter.com/sBMoiriT0Q — WomenAreReal (@WomenAreReals) July 29, 2026

The owner of the Seattle Storm (Celeste Keaton) should be fined by the league for screaming at young fans. That is unacceptable.

Real class act by seattle storm - disgusting. https://t.co/7RIHE9fddQ — RB (@RBtw33ts) July 29, 2026

@seattlestorm any comments on this matter?@WNBA disgusting fan base and ownership that this league is biased as hell. https://t.co/ikMEFjx1k4 — HeHateMe (@_HeHateMee_) July 29, 2026

@NBA @WNBA You guys officially got yourself another full blown scandal. Let's get this owner out of the league folks... This is unacceptable. https://t.co/KfNUc0GqIR — Rhodes Rants (@rhodesrants) July 29, 2026

Maybe it's a bad look for owners to berate young fans if you actually want to sell seats. Perhaps?

Oh that’s a nice look. A team owner cursing out teenage girls for wearing a tshirt. Way to be “safe and welcoming,” @seattlestorm. https://t.co/QSz73aY8hX — TyroneT (@aVeryGoodTyrone) July 29, 2026

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Oh Celeste Keaton, you absolute dolt of a woman. You’ve never heard of the Streisand Effect, and it shows. Have fun at the rest of your games! https://t.co/X1w5yOFskj — Jimni38 (@Jimni38) July 29, 2026

Hopefully, more young women show up at games and support women's rights.

Just another adult in a position of authority verbally abusing minors at a public event for supporting @sophaller, who supports women and girls. Typical in Seattle.



Save girls sports this November! Vote Yes on IL26-638! https://t.co/RJ4lsePXzQ — Anna B 🇺🇸 (@pnwmom91) July 29, 2026

It's interesting biological girls have to be beat down in order to elevate men who dress up like women.

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