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Deranged WNBA Owner Berates Teenage Fans Supporting Fair Play for Women

justmindy
justmindy | 2:25 PM on July 29, 2026
Meme

Amid the WNBA’s ongoing controversy over men competing in women’s sports, two young girls attended a Seattle Storm game last night to support Sophie Cunningham. They wore T-shirts from a sporting-goods company that defends women’s right to fair competition in female sports. This apparently deeply offended the team’s owner. (We mention that the Seattle Storm is a WNBA franchise because many readers may not recognize a team with such a long record of losing.)

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So, a woman who owns a WNBA team berated young women supporting women in sports. Make it make sense. 

Maybe young women should stop supporting her team.

Obviously, only Jesus can speak for Himself, but we feel certain he is not angry with these girls. 

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That makes sense. 

The owner of the Seattle Storm (Celeste Keaton) should be fined by the league for screaming at young fans. That is unacceptable. 

Maybe it's a bad look for owners to berate young fans if you actually want to sell seats. Perhaps?

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Hopefully, more young women show up at games and support women's rights. 

It's interesting biological girls have to be beat down in order to elevate men who dress up like women. 

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