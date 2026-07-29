'They're Still Doing This!' CBS News Medical Expert Attempts Major Fauci Diaries Damage Control

Today Dr. Anthony Fauci testified during a Senate Homeland Security Hearing. Well, Fauci didn't really testify, but rather pleaded the Fifth Amendment 111 times.

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It was obvious Fauci didn't want to answer questions now that his government diaries have been made public and prove that he was either lying to the public during the pandemic, or to his journal.

Fortunately for Fauci, he still has most Democrats on his side, and they'll just pretend the diaries don't exist in order to keep pushing the old talking points. The media will of course do its best to help soften the blow, and CBS News' medical expert did her part.

Watch, via @WesternLensman, the attempt to do a "clean up on aisle Fauci":

CBS Medical Contributor attempts damage control over diary entries showing Fauci reveling in his newfound celebrity:



"Who here has not taken a selfie with a celebrity who has been here in the studio?"



They're still doing this. pic.twitter.com/U8iIF1Ah9L — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 29, 2026

Try not to get run over by the media running cover for Fauci!

Funny they don’t recognize how bad this makes them look. What a self righteous bubble they live in. — Jane (@DebrasLilSis) July 29, 2026

And yet they just don't care.

“Who among us hasn’t been complicit in killing millions of people and then covered-up our involvement by repeatedly lying to the public.” — IT Guy (@ITGuy1959) July 29, 2026

She contended in the same interview that Fauci didn't shut down schools — Western Lensman (@WesternLensman) July 29, 2026

I mean- this is incredible. Just own it already. https://t.co/YKLtR5Tkb8 — Joe Concha (@JoeConchaTV) July 29, 2026

They will just never ever allow themselves to go all the way there.

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Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Dems and Fauci (as you just read above).

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