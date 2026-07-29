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'They're Still Doing This!' CBS News Medical Expert Attempts Major Fauci Diaries Damage Control

Doug P. | 3:05 PM on July 29, 2026
Journalism meme

Today Dr. Anthony Fauci testified during a Senate Homeland Security Hearing. Well, Fauci didn't really testify, but rather pleaded the Fifth Amendment 111 times. 

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It was obvious Fauci didn't want to answer questions now that his government diaries have been made public and prove that he was either lying to the public during the pandemic, or to his journal. 

Fortunately for Fauci, he still has most Democrats on his side, and they'll just pretend the diaries don't exist in order to keep pushing the old talking points. The media will of course do its best to help soften the blow, and CBS News' medical expert did her part.

Watch, via @WesternLensman, the attempt to do a "clean up on aisle Fauci": 

Try not to get run over by the media running cover for Fauci!

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And yet they just don't care.

They will just never ever allow themselves to go all the way there. 

*****

Editor's Note: The mainstream media continues to deflect, gaslight, spin, and lie about President Trump, his administration, and conservatives, all while carrying water for the Dems and Fauci (as you just read above). 

Help us continue to expose their left-wing bias by reading news you can trust. Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership. Thank you!

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ANTHONY FAUCI CBS NEWS COVID-19 DEMOCRAT PARTY SENATE

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