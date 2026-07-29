DNC Woes Continue As New Report Reveals They Were Scammed by Someone Pretending...
WNBA’s Stef Dolson Slaps on Pro-Trans Tank Top to Own the Cons… Her...
Fauci Wanted to Plead the Fifth but Have His Lawyer Do the Talking...
Rand Paul Mocks Fauci's Cowardly Invocation of the Fifth Amendment During Senate Hearing
Frenzy on X After Fauci Refuses to Answer Congress: Users Call Him Coward...
Rand Paul Makes a GREAT Case for Fauci's Pardon Being Put to the...
One Guy Shows Up to Protest the Tate Brothers’ Detention … Discovers He’s...
Kerry Kennedy Defends Dr. Fauci's Right to Privacy (There's Just One Problem)
Dem Senator Who Was Feeling Good About Graham Platner Is Now Feeling Good...
Shackles Shakedown: Mayor Zohran Mamdani Is Open to Making New Yorkers Pay Slave...
The DSA’s Destructive Platform Exposes the Ignorance of Dem Leaders’ ‘Big Tent Party’...
Defiant Gov. Mikie Sherrill Says Registered Illegal Alien Voters Are ‘Citizens of New...
VIP
Daughter of Turkish President Wants to Decolonize the West, Adopt Ideas From Islam...
Berlin Pride Killer Attended Three-Day Deradicalization Course Run by Progressive White Wo...

Senator Hawley Hilariously Forces Fauci to Plead the Fifth on His Tie Color and the Day of the Week

justmindy
justmindy | 10:43 AM on July 29, 2026
AP Photo/Mariam Zuhaib

Freak Fauci may have decided to take the Fifth during his testimony today, but that won't stop Josh Hawley from having some fun with him.

Advertisement

Watching Hawley play with that rat is entertaining, actually.

It's annoying to listen to Fauci invoke the Fifth over and over again, but allowing the Senators to just go at him is kind of worth it. 

That's the only highlight of today.

Fauci never wanted any opinion offered other than his own. 

Recommended

Fauci Wanted to Plead the Fifth but Have His Lawyer Do the Talking and Rand Paul Was NOT Having It
Doug P.
Advertisement

The Leftist elite always cover for each other.

At least Fauci has to listen to the stories of people harmed by him during COVID. He has to sit there and take it.

That's an insult to clowns.

Advertisement

Wouldn't that be delightful.

He owes the taxpayers answers. 

Editor's Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy's conservative reporting that takes on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth.

Join Twitchy VIP and use promo code FIGHT to receive 60% off your membership.

Tags:

ANTHONY FAUCI COVID-19 JOE BIDEN JOSH HAWLEY SENATE

Join the conversation as a VIP Member

Recommended

Fauci Wanted to Plead the Fifth but Have His Lawyer Do the Talking and Rand Paul Was NOT Having It
Doug P.
Frenzy on X After Fauci Refuses to Answer Congress: Users Call Him Coward and Demand Accountability
justmindy
DNC Woes Continue As New Report Reveals They Were Scammed by Someone Pretending to Be Ken Martin
Grateful Calvin
Rand Paul Mocks Fauci's Cowardly Invocation of the Fifth Amendment During Senate Hearing
Grateful Calvin
WNBA’s Stef Dolson Slaps on Pro-Trans Tank Top to Own the Cons… Her Team Gets Smoked by Actual Women
justmindy
Rand Paul Makes a GREAT Case for Fauci's Pardon Being Put to the Test (5th Amendment INCOMING!)
Doug P.

Trending on Twitchy Videos

Advertisement

TRENDING ON TOWNHALL MEDIA

Advertisement

Most Popular

Fauci Wanted to Plead the Fifth but Have His Lawyer Do the Talking and Rand Paul Was NOT Having It Doug P.
Advertisement