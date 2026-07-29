Senator Hawley Hilariously Forces Fauci to Plead the Fifth on His Tie Color and the Day of the Week

Freak Fauci may have decided to take the Fifth during his testimony today, but that won't stop Josh Hawley from having some fun with him.

Hawley: What day of the week is it today?



Fauci: On the advice of counsel, I respectfully decline to answer based upon my rights under the fifth amendment to the constitution.



Hawley: Let's just get one thing straight. You don't have any rights under the fifth amendment… pic.twitter.com/1X5nCEO8bF — Acyn (@Acyn) July 29, 2026

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Watching Hawley play with that rat is entertaining, actually.

Hawley: "What day of the week is it today?"



Fauci: "5th amendment"



Hawley: "What color tie are you wearing?"



Fauci: "5th amendment"



Hawley: "What color is the carpet?"



Fauci: "5th amendment." pic.twitter.com/IMhiRuQjfe — Greg Price (@greg_price11) July 29, 2026

Josh Hawley abusing Fauci is comedy gold. — JWF (@JammieWF) July 29, 2026

It's annoying to listen to Fauci invoke the Fifth over and over again, but allowing the Senators to just go at him is kind of worth it.

Sen Hawley to #Fauci - you got rich and you used federal employees to lobby for awards for you. “It violated the law, didn’t it?” (Takes the 5th) — Shannon Bream (@ShannonBream) July 29, 2026

It's great to see him have to look down and scolded, disgusting human — Jeff (@jeffsmith0000) July 29, 2026

That's the only highlight of today.

Fauci’s solution to every problem: more masks, more boosters, and less questions. https://t.co/OZAP6gkTns — Kenny Webster (@KennethRWebster) July 29, 2026

Fauci never wanted any opinion offered other than his own.

Hawley unloaded on Dr Fauci https://t.co/4rXCD54uda — Boyd Bible (@9b56a5b4dee744c) July 29, 2026

Giving Fauci a pardon is prima facie evidence that Biden was aware of Fauci’s crimes. That makes Biden a co-conspirator. If we can’t put Fauci in jail, let’s at least put Biden in jail. — GiveMeLiberty (@ru23052) July 29, 2026

The Leftist elite always cover for each other.

Josh Hawley isn't always the smartest person in the room...Sometimes he goes outside!! — American Dream'n ℛℒℋ @_Jrlh_ (@_Jrlh_) July 29, 2026

this is more effective than senators making speeches at Fauci https://t.co/PtpavftKm8 — Stephen McIntyre (@ClimateAudit) July 29, 2026

At least Fauci has to listen to the stories of people harmed by him during COVID. He has to sit there and take it.

Hawley is destroying FAUCI 💥⚡💥💪💪💪 https://t.co/4b386YluX7 — Jackson2244 (@PatriotWoman22) July 29, 2026

“What kind of tie are you wearing? He pled the 5th. https://t.co/pUTNPZDGA3 — Gayle Forbess (@GayLou1953) July 29, 2026

That's an insult to clowns.

He ranks up there with Himmler and Eichmann. Mass murder! — tinydancertx (@TinydancerTx) July 29, 2026

cute ..but ..we would prefer an immediate arrest

and Gitmo until he talks — Brasil61❤️🍷 (@1Cecilia1967) July 29, 2026

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Wouldn't that be delightful.

Guess Fauci's just practicing for a silent film, one dramatic stare at a time. 🥲 — Trans Baddies Feed 🏳️‍⚧️ (@AnthonyHillJr1) July 29, 2026

Watching Fauci claim 5th amendment rights time and again is disgusting !!! But Biden pardoning him is even more disgusting !! Millions died, children lost a year of education, depression and domestic violence sky rocketed while he gained millions of dollarts !!! — Carl (@carl31313) July 29, 2026

He owes the taxpayers answers.

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