Whoa, someone in Hollywood is being honest about Hollywood. GTFO.

Full transparency, when we see Rainn Wilson we think of the strange and even creepy character he played on ‘The Office,’ although truth be told he’s far better in the movie ‘The Rocker’ but we digress. So you can imagine how surprised we were to see a tweet like this from Wilson about the anti-Christian bias in Hollywood.

Sadly, we fully expect the moron mob to come after him for daring to be HONEST about his own industry:

I do think there is an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood. As soon as the David character in “The Last of Us”

started reading from the Bible I knew that he was going to be a horrific villain. Could there be a Bible-reading preacher on a show who is actually loving and kind? — RainnWilson (@rainnwilson) March 11, 2023

Whoa, right?

Guys, we double, triple and even quadruple-checked to make sure this wasn’t some sort of cruel parody but … nope.

It’s him.

Pretty cool. Not to mention pretty spot-on.

I thought the same thing! — Brittany Martinez (@BritMartinez) March 12, 2023

The Walking Dead had one too, within the zombie apocalypse genre. A flawed but ultimately virtuous character. pic.twitter.com/HoPgkJ24rx — Starfleet Design 🖍🖖 (@StarfleetDesign) March 11, 2023

Whoa … this is getting interesting.

Book of Eli. A man of true faith is miraculously strong because of his faith, which becomes contagious and saves many from oppression. This is the only movie I can think of where the protagonist is strong because he’s Christian and where it isn’t part of a major flaw. pic.twitter.com/nx9kfUSFWW — Kurt | GorillaPool.com (@kurtwuckertjr) March 12, 2023

And a lovely way of causing hatred for a community by continuously vilifying said community. I still love the show. 🙂 — Glacial Jiu Jitsu 🦍 (@SeahawkSon) March 11, 2023

Maybe it's illustrating how horrible people can easily use religion for horrible things and how when people are hopeless they easily go along with anything. Since it's based in Colorado, it makes sense that he was Christian. Also, we have all of human history to make the case. — Fascinating New Thing (@TheQueenofKush) March 11, 2023

*sigh*

They can’t even let someone tweet about it.

Pathetic.

that’s quite a broad brush you are painting with — Silky (@SilkyAllenPoe) March 12, 2023

Nah, it’s called reality.

And we all know much our pals on the Left love reality. *cough cough*

