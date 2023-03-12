Nikki Fried has turned her attention from self-owns about buttplugs (don’t even get us started) to pretending Biden’s ‘American Rescue Plan’ is a good thing for Florida in what we can only say is a straight-up STUPID thread.

None of these things matter when everything Biden and the Democrats have done is destroying the dollar and our economy as a whole.

Take a gander at this hot mess:

Fought ‘tooth and nail’ because it will only result in more inflation, higher taxes, and more government dependency.

We suppose these things are ‘wins’ to Democrats like Nikki.

DeSantis did that.

DeSantis again.

Trending

She does realize there are actually levels of government, yes?

Ask Nikki how much of this money actually went to students versus administrative and ‘association’ costs.

There are nearly 22 million Floridians.

Thanking BIDEN for saving Florida.

Thanking Democrats.

Right.

It ain’t gonna be pretty.

What he said.

***

Related:

Widdle Adam Kinzinger TROUNCED for clown-show tweet defending Biden going back home to Delaware AGAIN

DAFUQ?! Here’s some actually NEWSWORTHY #J6footage from trashed suite of Senate hideaway offices

Rainn Wilson just NAILS IT explaining why he believes there IS an anti-Christian bias in Hollywood

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: American Rescue PlanBidenDemocratsFloridaNikki Fried