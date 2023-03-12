Nikki Fried has turned her attention from self-owns about buttplugs (don’t even get us started) to pretending Biden’s ‘American Rescue Plan’ is a good thing for Florida in what we can only say is a straight-up STUPID thread.

None of these things matter when everything Biden and the Democrats have done is destroying the dollar and our economy as a whole.

Take a gander at this hot mess:

The American Rescue Plan that Florida Republicans fought tooth and nail, two years later: (thread) — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 11, 2023

Fought ‘tooth and nail’ because it will only result in more inflation, higher taxes, and more government dependency.

We suppose these things are ‘wins’ to Democrats like Nikki.

– A strong economic recovery, with Florida’s unemployment falling to 2.7%, as compared to 5.9% when President Biden took office — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 11, 2023

DeSantis did that.

– Helping foster 1.2 million new small business applications in Florida — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 11, 2023

DeSantis again.

– Direct pandemic relief to ALL of Florida’s 471 towns, cities, and counties — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 11, 2023

She does realize there are actually levels of government, yes?

– Vital education funding for nearly 70 school districts throughout Florida to support academic recovery post-pandemic — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 11, 2023

Ask Nikki how much of this money actually went to students versus administrative and ‘association’ costs.

– Working family tax relief for 2.5 million Floridians families and an expanded Earned Income Tax Credit for 1.3 million Floridian workers — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 11, 2023

There are nearly 22 million Floridians.

– Help for more than 7,000 child care programs in Florida to keep their doors open — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 11, 2023

– Affordable, high-speed internet for 48,000 homes and businesses in Florida — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 11, 2023

– Vital relief for almost 6,000 restaurants in Florida through the American Rescue Plan’s Restaurant Revitalization Fund — Nikki Fried (@NikkiFried) March 11, 2023

Thanking BIDEN for saving Florida.

Thanking Democrats.

Right.

Biden destroyed the dollar. Have fun watching the impending financial meltdown that will dwarf what happened in 2008. — Dandy Truman (@DandyTruman) March 12, 2023

It ain’t gonna be pretty.

You are irrelevant and so is your opinion. LOL!!! — Gunther Eagleman™ (@GuntherEagleman) March 11, 2023

What he said.

***

