Delegate Stacey Plaskett (because she’s not actually a representative) said some really horrible yet quotable things during the Twitter hearings earlier this past week, like when she implied Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger weren’t actually journalists. She is also tweeting a bunch of nonsense and lies …

Claiming no one is interested in ‘revealing journalists’ sources’?

Really?

WE HEARD YOU DO IT, STACEY.

No one is interested in revealing “journalists’” sources What we ALL should be interested in is what discussion, promises and/or deals Elon Musk has with

Taibbi

Shellenberger @HouseGOP and

definitely Jim Jordan @HouseJudiciary — Rep. Stacey Plaskett (@StaceyPlaskett) March 9, 2023

Oh, Stacey, we have the footage. We’ve seen the footage.

We know better.

Especially Matt Taibbi himself:

Your direct quote was, “Who gave you access to these emails?” https://t.co/uGq2dlWH78 — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 12, 2023

Oopsie.

All the oopsie.

You are a DELEGATE

Why do you have "Rep" in your Twitter name? You tried to get them to reveal sources. It was live on CSPAN, Delegate Plaskett. — Sandy 〽️ (@RightGlockMom) March 12, 2023

She can’t even vote.

What a joke.

If you "so-called congresswoman" weren't interested, why did you and your party reps ask so many times? — Mr. Wizard 🧙‍♂️ (@TheWizardsQuest) March 12, 2023

Yup.

Maybe she should watch the tape and then delete the tweet … and her account.

We all saw the video of you demanding exactly that. Stop trying to gaslight the American citizens. — Jeremy Knauff (@jeremyknauff) March 12, 2023

Nobody’s buying what you’re peddling. We all saw you and others asking journalists specifically for their sources. You’re not going to weasel word your way out of this one. — 🇺🇲⚖️🦅Martin D. Maola🦅⚖️🇺🇲 (@MartinMaola) March 11, 2023

Delegate Plaskett,

You desperately tried to create in the record a connection to Elon Musk, and provide "evidence" to the FTC as they go after these Journalists for reporting on Truth. We all saw it. Your attempts at re-framing are pitiful. — Jellenne 🇺🇸🌵🌞 (@jellen805) March 10, 2023

Pitiful.

Pathetic.

Desperate.

Yet hilarious.

So you think it’s government’s business what conversations a private company and a journalist have? Why? What would that change? — Sara Gonzales (@SaraGonzalesTX) March 10, 2023

Amazing that some one praises the leadership of this non truth telling woman. — slickblackcaddilac 🚴 (@dcantwell61) March 12, 2023

Technically the’s not even really in ‘leadership’.

For the politician, it’s a performance, not an investigation. — Mike Gates (@cmkrnl) March 12, 2023

Ain’t THAT the truth?

Every damn time.

