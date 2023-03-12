Delegate Stacey Plaskett (because she’s not actually a representative) said some really horrible yet quotable things during the Twitter hearings earlier this past week, like when she implied Matt Taibbi and Michael Shellenberger weren’t actually journalists. She is also tweeting a bunch of nonsense and lies …

Claiming no one is interested in ‘revealing journalists’ sources’?

Really?

WE HEARD YOU DO IT, STACEY.

Oh, Stacey, we have the footage. We’ve seen the footage.

We know better.

Especially Matt Taibbi himself:

Oopsie.

All the oopsie.

She can’t even vote.

What a joke.

Yup.

Maybe she should watch the tape and then delete the tweet … and her account.

Pitiful.

Pathetic.

Desperate.

Yet hilarious.

Technically the’s not even really in ‘leadership’.

Ain’t THAT the truth?

Every damn time.

***

