Welp, it’s clear the memo went out. This morning, Biden waddled his decrepit old arse out in front of the press to blame Trump for the Silicon Valley Bank collapse and then waddled off before they could ask him any questions. To be fair though, we’re thinking Adam Full-of-Schiff was ahead of the crowd this time around because he was blaming Trump nearly two days ago.

Democrats.

We know, Schiff has an unhealthy obsession with the former president (he spent four years lying, manipulating our systems, and wasting time and lots of money to destroy him) but this is pretty pathetic even for Democrats. Even for HIM.

Trump has been out of office for two years, not to mention Democrats had control of the White House, the House, and the Senate for those two years.

C’mon, man.

In 2018 under Trump, I opposed Wall Street’s effort to loosen regulation over banks like Silicon Valley Bank. But it passed, and now ordinary workers and families may pay a very heavy price. This is an oversight failure — in addition to a failure by the bank’s management. — Adam Schiff (@RepAdamSchiff) March 12, 2023

Oversight failure.

That his party failed to fix …

Oh, and the big rich people in charge of the bank are bad too.

Wow.

Trump had nothing to do with SVB. And if you were so upset, you had the WH & Congress for the last 2 years & did NOTHING — SeldenGADawgs (@SeldenGADawgs) March 12, 2023

No. Its a failure of the banks management and is only hurting people who took the risk of unsecured deposits. — Jswarens (@jeff_swarens) March 12, 2023

Wreckless stupid loans for carbon, climate change boondoggles and invented DEI/ESG loans are going to cost them. Don't invest in these made-up cult issues. — Stop the invasion! (@2_davos) March 12, 2023

That moment when your campaign team tells you you took donations from a failed bank and you need to get way out in front of the fallout that will come from runs in all small/midsized banks starting in 48 or so hours…….#putz — Matthew S Harrison (@MatthewSHarriso) March 12, 2023

Seems like a consistent theme.

So not Trump.

Whaddya’ know?

Trust me, ordinary workers and families don't have $10k in their checking account, let alone $250k. — The One and Only (@ylnoandeno) March 12, 2023

Democrats have become the party of the very RICH.

Truth hurts.

