If you’d have told us even five years ago that David French would be defending minors being able to permanently alter their bodies via hormones or even surgery in order to dunk on a Republican governor and state we’d have said, ‘Trump broke him, but not THAT much.’

HOO boy you guys.

Hope the New York Times was worth giving up your soul, David.

This is pretty bad, and Seth Dillon was more than happy to call him out:

Mutilating a healthy child is no less objectively abusive than molesting one, @DavidAFrench. It can't be done in good faith. pic.twitter.com/kWd3p4nkg6 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 12, 2023

It can’t be done in good faith.

No kidding.

Matt Walsh was also good enough to drag French:

Hi @DavidAFrench. Can you please explain which part of the constitution guarantees adults the right to chemically castrate and sterilize children? Please be specific. Thank you. https://t.co/OEZ4KeAs45 — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 13, 2023

It’s probably in the same amendment that provides free college and abortion on demand, right? That magical amendment the Left insists exists to give them anything and everything they want?

He continued.

David says nothing about the mutilation of children except when it’s time to scold those who “go too far” in opposing it. But he hasn’t had the courage to directly state his own position on the subject. So what is your position, David? — Matt Walsh (@MattWalshBlog) March 13, 2023

His position is TRUMP BAD.

Or something like that.

Christopher Rufo also chimed in:

For David French, giving innocent kids Lupron because of left-wing social contagion is just another "blessing of liberty." — Christopher F. Rufo ⚔️ (@realchrisrufo) March 13, 2023

Blessing of liberty.

Yikes.

French did respond to Walsh:

In this short thread, Matt manages to misstate my constitutional argument and falsely claim that I haven't "had the courage" to state my position on the relevant subject. I've written quite a few words on the topic, Matt. Google is your friend. https://t.co/siM2SIYrkF — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 13, 2023

‘Google is your friend.’

Notice he didn’t really answer Matt’s question.

Oh, and guys, now he’s a libertarian.

One reason why I’m becoming more libertarian: in reflecting on my life, I realize there were things I was once adamant about, yet I was ultimately wrong. Given our fallibility, the law (the ultimate expression of our adamance) should tread as lightly as possible in our lives. — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 13, 2023

Alrighty then.

It’s not fallible to protect children from an industry making serious bank on their changing and even mutilating their own bodies.

Dude.

You put abuse in scare quotes in reference to mutilating & chemically castrating kids. You said it’s wrong to interfere w/ “transgender care” & treat it as abuse if parents are doing it “in good faith.”These are your words. May they open people’s eyes to where your arguments lead pic.twitter.com/ucLWPpxWMd — Megan Basham (@megbasham) March 13, 2023

He’s taken his argument from the Dispatch and unpacking it in the Gray Lady. https://t.co/DrFJ7c5AvJ — Delano Squires (@DelanoSquires) March 13, 2023

You haven’t had a conservative thought since you sold your soul to the leftist devil. It’s sad seeing someone devolve so badly over money after being broken by the OMB. — JSParker (@jsparker31) March 13, 2023

He’s 100% right. — Rita Panahi (@RitaPanahi) March 13, 2023

You continue to dodge because you don’t have the courage to say what you actually believe. — AltitudeBen (@BenAltitude) March 13, 2023

It would appear Google is NOT his friend.

Heh.

***

***

