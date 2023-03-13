If you’d have told us even five years ago that David French would be defending minors being able to permanently alter their bodies via hormones or even surgery in order to dunk on a Republican governor and state we’d have said, ‘Trump broke him, but not THAT much.’

HOO boy you guys.

Hope the New York Times was worth giving up your soul, David.

This is pretty bad, and Seth Dillon was more than happy to call him out:

It can’t be done in good faith.

No kidding.

Matt Walsh was also good enough to drag French:

It’s probably in the same amendment that provides free college and abortion on demand, right? That magical amendment the Left insists exists to give them anything and everything they want?

He continued.

His position is TRUMP BAD.

Or something like that.

Christopher Rufo also chimed in:

Blessing of liberty.

Yikes.

French did respond to Walsh:

‘Google is your friend.’

Notice he didn’t really answer Matt’s question.

Oh, and guys, now he’s a libertarian.

Alrighty then.

It’s not fallible to protect children from an industry making serious bank on their changing and even mutilating their own bodies.

Dude.

It would appear Google is NOT his friend.

Heh.

