Tucker Carlson asked every GOP presidential candidate to answer six key questions on the war in Ukraine which was an EXCELLENT idea. Sort of a primary debate without the debate, if that makes sense. And truth be told, seeing who they consider possible candidates is also very interesting.

If this exercise is any indication, the GOP bench is STRONG indeed.

And Democrats are talking about running Biden again. Heh.

We asked every potential 2024 GOP presidential candidate to answer six key questions on the war in Ukraine. As promised, their full responses are below. pic.twitter.com/tjcM4w54cR — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 14, 2023

This is so great. We wish Tucker would do this with more questions/issues because it gives us a chance to really ‘hear’ from these candidates if that makes sense.

First, President Trump:

Former President @realDonaldTrump answers our Ukraine questionnaire: “Like inflation and numerous other self inflicted wounds and mistakes made over the past two years, Russia would definitely not have raided and attacked Ukraine if I was your President. In fact, for four years… https://t.co/e3CpDfLbjq — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 14, 2023

Ok, so making it about himself BUT also some good points. C’mon, it’s Trump, if he didn’t make it about himself just a little bit we’d be worried it’s not Trump.

Next, Governor DeSantis.

Florida Governor @RonDeSantisFL answers our Ukraine questionnaire: “While the U.S. has many vital national interests – securing our borders, addressing the crisis of readiness within our military, achieving energy security and independence, and checking the economic, cultural,… https://t.co/1I2elVi6hI — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 14, 2023

So basically Trump and DeSantis are on the same page here.

AMERICA has issues AMERICA should be focused on.

Next, Vice President Pence:

Former VP @Mike_Pence answers our Ukraine questionnaire Is opposing Russia in Ukraine a vital American national strategic interest? “When the United States supports Ukraine in their fight against Putin, we follow the Reagan doctrine, and we support those who fight our enemies… https://t.co/YpWUYJ732M — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 14, 2023

Invoking Reagan.

Not bad.

Then came newcomer Vivek Ramaswamy who we do not know all that much about but this is pretty damn good:

2024 GOP Presidential Candidate @VivekGRamaswamy answers our Ukraine questionnaire (1/3) Is opposing Russia in Ukraine a vital American national strategic interest? “No, it is not “vital.” Rather, this is a stark reminder of what is a vital American national strategic interest:… https://t.co/P8SdCeethC — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 14, 2023

@VivekGRamaswamy (2/3) “A key objective has already been achieved by revealing Russia to be a “paper tiger.” Russia’s military capabilities are far weaker than the U.S. defense establishment previously had assumed (their track record of being blatantly wrong about “intelligence”… https://t.co/JsSQ2AA3zk — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 14, 2023

@VivekGRamaswamy (3/3) “There is opportunity cost in depleting these defense resources–especially in protecting our own soil and border from Mexican cartels or in the case of Communist China. Critics of this view would say that these defense capabilities are different–that we… https://t.co/6LkI0zr4mH — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 14, 2023

Up next, Governor Noem:

South Dakota Governor @govkristinoem answers our Ukraine questionnaire: Q: Is opposing Russia in Ukraine a vital American national strategic interest? A: “The primary external threat to the United States in Communist China. Our opposition to Russia has heightened this threat… https://t.co/UGRbSPRInK — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 14, 2023

Let’s not forget about China, even though we know Biden would prefer if we did.

Governor Abbot:

Governor @GregAbbott_TX on Ukraine: “President Biden’s blank check foreign policy in Ukraine has drawn nothing but ridicule and disdain from our adversaries and has diverted funding from essential needs in the United States. Throwing money at Ukraine with no accountability or… https://t.co/H5o37vWbnu — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 14, 2023

Oooh … Biden’s ‘blank-check foreign policy in Ukraine’.

Smart.

And accurate.

Senator Tim Scott:

@SenatorTimScott on Ukraine: “You have Americans who are frustrated because of the lack of leadership on domestic issues that only exacerbates the situation we see today in Ukraine. Here's where we need the president to lead: what is our nation's vital interest in Ukraine? And… https://t.co/jOun79jwrU — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 14, 2023

Again, Americans wondering why the Hell we’re spending so much in Ukraine when our own country is in trouble.

Whoa, Chris Christie wants to run again?

Former @GovChristie on Ukraine:

“Russia’s aggression against Ukraine is a national security issue that threatens our alliances and our standing in the world. Our objective is to assist Ukraine sufficiently to enable them to defeat Russian forces and restore their sovereignty.… https://t.co/TaAKp3NO27 — Tucker Carlson (@TuckerCarlson) March 14, 2023

He seems AOK with us assisting Ukraine.

Because of course …

Hrm.

Fantastic reporting. This is what people want. The real answers, in their own words, without anyone skewing what they "meant" to say with kindergarten level definitions. More of this. Every issue this. Hell, try to get democrats and independents to answer these. I'm all in. — peppersagooddog (@peppersagooddog) March 14, 2023

Absolutely. When you can look at it like this, and refer back as you read other responses instead of watching the circus aka primary debates … it really informs voters.

Loved this.

***

Related:

Paul Sperry reports DEVELOPING story on startling connection between Janet Yellen and #SVBCollapse

David French’s terrible, horrible, no-good, very bad day gets WORSE when Seth Dillon calls him OUT

Matt Taibbi calls down the THUNDER on Aaron Rupar for deliberately misquoting him and DAAAMN son

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!