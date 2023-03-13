As Twitchy reported earlier, David French’s take on trans-children/government didn’t go over so hot with many conservatives … especially Matt Walsh. Welp, it looks like there were plenty more peeps who were unhappy with the super-conservative who seemingly stopped espousing conservative values to somehow conserve conservatism.

He continued to defend his piece on medical interventions and trans-kids into the early morning hours of today.

Rod, I oppose medical interventions to transition kids. That’s not what my piece was about. I was addressing whether a state can break up families when they pursue legal treatment with doctors’ advice. I’ve cited this piece in my work. It’s excellent: https://t.co/TwVMrxamn2 — David French (@DavidAFrench) March 13, 2023

In what sense do you oppose it? You put "abuse" in scare quotes, mocking those who think of it as such. You said our presuming child mutilation to be abusive violates the legal principle of the primacy of parental authority. Opposing it would mean backing legislation that treats… https://t.co/olfRMzxR7l — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 13, 2023

You said our presuming child mutilation to be abusive violates the legal principle of the primacy of parental authority.

Mutilating a healthy child is no less objectively abusive than molesting one, @DavidAFrench. It can't be done in good faith. pic.twitter.com/kWd3p4nkg6 — Seth Dillon (@SethDillon) March 12, 2023

He opposes it in the sense that he’s fine with it. — Tweet Observer (@TweetsObserve) March 13, 2023

"I oppose it, I'm just not willing for the civil government to do anything about it." — Larry Farlow (@LarryFarlow) March 13, 2023

Who had "The Conservative Case for genital mutilation" on their bingo card? — Matthew Morris (@The_Livewire) March 12, 2023

