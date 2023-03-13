As Twitchy reported earlier, David French’s take on trans-children/government didn’t go over so hot with many conservatives … especially Matt Walsh. Welp, it looks like there were plenty more peeps who were unhappy with the super-conservative who seemingly stopped espousing conservative values to somehow conserve conservatism.

Or something.

He continued to defend his piece on medical interventions and trans-kids into the early morning hours of today.

Seth Dillon ain’t buyin’ it.

Not one little bit.

Trending

You said our presuming child mutilation to be abusive violates the legal principle of the primacy of parental authority.

Yeah … pretty sure we wouldn’t want to be on Seth’s bad side. Just sayin’.

What he said.

Ugh.

We did NOT.

There is SO MUCH we did not have on our Bingo cards …

***

Related:

Matt Taibbi calls down the THUNDER on Aaron Rupar for deliberately misquoting him and DAAAMN son

Julie Kelly shares deets about FBI deleting evidence in Proud Boys J6 case in DAMNING thread

Matt Walsh OWNS David French in heated back and forth about protecting CHILDREN from (trans) mutilation

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: David FrenchkidsMatt WalshSeth Dillontrans