This is not the first time Aaron Rupar has passive-aggressively reported on Matt Taibbi and the Twitter Files in an attempt to make them look bad. You’d think when people can actually watch and listen to the video themselves Rupar would at least try to report what was being said accurately.

Kidding.

If he was all that concerned about being accurate, his last name wouldn’t be a verb on Urban Dictionary.

Here he is trying to ‘rupar’ Matt Taibbi.

Trending

Aaron … dude. C’mon.

Did he really think Taibbi wouldn’t catch him doing this?

And then the final blow:

No, no he couldn’t.

This is Aaron Rupar we’re talking about, bro.

Journalism.

What a joke.

Awww yes, Twitter actually even corrected Rupar.

Gotta love those ‘Community Notes’.

Unless, of course, you’re Aaron Rupar.

***

Related:

Julie Kelly shares deets about FBI deleting evidence in Proud Boys J6 case in DAMNING thread

HA-OUCH! Lincoln Project trolls punch themselves in the nards with lame attempt at dunking on Tucker Carlson

Matt Walsh OWNS David French in heated back and forth about protecting CHILDREN from (trans) mutilation

***

Editor’s Note: Do you enjoy Twitchy’s conservative reporting taking on the radical left and woke media? Support our work so that we can continue to bring you the truth. Join Twitchy VIP and use the promo code SAVEAMERICA to save 40%!

Share on Facebook Share on Twitter
Tags: Aaron RuparjournalismMatt TaibbimisquoteTwitter files