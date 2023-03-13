This is not the first time Aaron Rupar has passive-aggressively reported on Matt Taibbi and the Twitter Files in an attempt to make them look bad. You’d think when people can actually watch and listen to the video themselves Rupar would at least try to report what was being said accurately.

Kidding.

If he was all that concerned about being accurate, his last name wouldn’t be a verb on Urban Dictionary.

Here he is trying to ‘rupar’ Matt Taibbi.

CONNOLLY: Have you released any information about the Trump White House attempting to moderate content at Twitter TAIBBI: No CONNOLLY: Mr Shellenberger? SHELLENBERGER: I did not find that CONNOLLY: You haven't found it?! *cites the PAB testimony* pic.twitter.com/96FXoW4SYQ — Aaron Rupar (@atrupar) March 9, 2023

Aaron … dude. C’mon.

Did he really think Taibbi wouldn’t catch him doing this?

Aaron, why don't you quote me accurately here? It's really come to this for you? https://t.co/nyP8VwbySD — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 11, 2023

And then the final blow:

If you’re going to excise text from a quote, it’s standard to at least put an ellipsis in there to let readers know something’s been cut. You couldn’t even do that? https://t.co/nyP8VwbySD — Matt Taibbi (@mtaibbi) March 11, 2023

No, no he couldn’t.

This is Aaron Rupar we’re talking about, bro.

Journalism.

What a joke.

I love community notes😂 this ringworm can't lie anymore. https://t.co/CMeVAsl6lH — nunya (@nunya319804981) March 12, 2023

Awww yes, Twitter actually even corrected Rupar.

Gotta love those ‘Community Notes’.

Unless, of course, you’re Aaron Rupar.

***

