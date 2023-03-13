You know what they say … where there’s smoke.

Remember when Adam Schiff got Paul Sperry kicked off Twitter for reporting inconvenient stuff? Yeah, this developing story from Sperry definitely feels like something ol’ Schiff For Brains wouldn’t want out there because it definitely makes it very difficult to keep playing the ‘Trump did it’ card.

Take a look at this:

So Janet Yellen’s protege, Mary Daly, was too busy playing politics and pushing woke agendas to regulate rogue banks like SVB.

How very interesting.

Gosh, we feel SHOCKED. Ok, not really, we figured as much but still.

No wonder they’re pushing the TRUMP DID IT, BLAME TRUMP, TRUMP BAD narrative. We imagine if they thought they could find a way to blame DeSantis they would as well.

Clever.

SHOCKING INDEED.

We wouldn’t be more surprised if we woke up tomorrow morning with our head sewn to the carpet.

Trump.

Duh.

Oh, wait.

Spot. Freaking. On.

***

***

