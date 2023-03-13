You know what they say … where there’s smoke.

Remember when Adam Schiff got Paul Sperry kicked off Twitter for reporting inconvenient stuff? Yeah, this developing story from Sperry definitely feels like something ol’ Schiff For Brains wouldn’t want out there because it definitely makes it very difficult to keep playing the ‘Trump did it’ card.

Take a look at this:

DEVELOPING: Fed Reserve Bank of SF that missed massive red flags @ SV Bank run by openly gay diversity quota & Janet Yellen protege Mary Daly who focused more on "climate change and inequities" than regulating rogue banks like SVB. Also chairs SF Fed Diversity & Inclusion Council — Paul Sperry (@paulsperry_) March 13, 2023

So Janet Yellen’s protege, Mary Daly, was too busy playing politics and pushing woke agendas to regulate rogue banks like SVB.

How very interesting.

Gosh, we feel SHOCKED. Ok, not really, we figured as much but still.

No wonder they’re pushing the TRUMP DID IT, BLAME TRUMP, TRUMP BAD narrative. We imagine if they thought they could find a way to blame DeSantis they would as well.

Diversity but not Diversified = Shut down bank. — iJudo (@obligatoryasian) March 13, 2023

Clever.

Shocking I tell you. just shocking. — joyluck (@jluck7220) March 13, 2023

SHOCKING INDEED.

Of course. 🙄 — SazzygirlinCali (@RjbRocklin) March 13, 2023

We wouldn’t be more surprised if we woke up tomorrow morning with our head sewn to the carpet.

Ever notice how exclusive these diversity, equity and inclusion people are? — Wanderingninja 🏴‍☠️ (@Kingkrusher1) March 13, 2023

Trump.

Duh.

Oh, wait.

As a nation of immigrants, the U.S. is diverse. The govt & edu apparatus used to recognize that we need to focus on commonalities because of our diversity. At some point along the way, that changed. Now, they focus solely on the differences which serves only to divide us. — Your Mom Is A Bot (@wsliger) March 13, 2023

Spot. Freaking. On.

***

