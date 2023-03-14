Biden has lied a LOT (like, sooo much) BUT this lie about supporting gay marriage? HOO BOY (watch)

Biden’s fan-fic about the time he saw two men kissing? CREEPY, yo.

Because that is EXACTLY what this is right here, fan fiction, made up by the sitting president of the United States. Considering he’s lied about well, everything, this shouldn’t be all that surprising but he has to KNOW there is SO MUCH out there disproving this ridiculous lie about him supporting gay marriage.

Since high school? What, did he see two male dinosaurs smooching or something?

Biden: “I can remember exactly when my epiphany [on supporting gay marriage] was … I was a senior in high school. And my dad was dropping me off and I remember I was about to get out of the car and I looked to my right and two well-dressed men in suits kissed each other." pic.twitter.com/0aHlUQ7ghJ — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 14, 2023

Kal Penn really should have called him out … KIDDING. We all know that would never happen.

Let’s go to the replay, shall we?

“Marriage is between a man and a woman, what’s the game going on here?” – Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/eHj8dBaHHF — Kevin Dalton (@TheKevinDalton) March 14, 2023

Oopsie.

I guess he forgot his high school epiphany when he voted for the Defense of Marriage Act in 1996 at the age of 54. Has this guy ever told the truth about anything? Every memory is a lie with Biden. — Norvell Bowden (@fsuglommer) March 14, 2023

We can’t help but wonder if one of these two guys kissing was Corn Pop?

Heh.

“I can’t believe the American people can’t see through this”— “marriage is between a man and a woman and states must respect that.” “Marriage is between a man and a woman, what’s the game going on here?” – Joe Biden pic.twitter.com/alqOKTY4rJ — Tayler Hansen (@TaylerUSA) December 14, 2022

So much evidence proving he lied.

And again, Kal just sat there with this thumb up his backside.

Oh, it got dumber …

Biden: "Mother Nature let her wrath be seen over the last 2 years. For example, I've traveled on helicopter over more forest area burned to the ground than the entire state of Md. … If we don’t keep the temperature from going above 1.5C, then … [a] whole generation is damned" pic.twitter.com/hUJ9QTKQ83 — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 14, 2023

.@kalpenn to Biden: “You obviously understand the existential threat that young people feel when it comes to climate — How do you balance that with the immediate concerns of babysitting Congress?" pic.twitter.com/GcBwec76DM — Tom Elliott (@tomselliott) March 14, 2023

Babysitting Congress.

Kal should have just asked the president to bend over and make it easier for him to kiss his a*s.

